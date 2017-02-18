5:00 pm, February 18, 2017
Ohio beats Bowling Green 95-75 behind Simmons

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 4:43 pm 02/18/2017 04:43pm
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaaron Simmons scored 26 points and had 11 assists, Jason Carter added 19 points, and Ohio beat Bowling Green 95-75 on Saturday to win its third straight.

Kenny Kaminski scored 14 points with three steals, Gavin Block and Jordan Dartis had 12 points apiece, and the Bobcats (17-8, 9-5 Mid-American) made 11 of 24 3-pointers (45.8 percent) and outrebounded the Falcons 39-28.

Kaminski put the Bobcats up for good 32-31 with a 3-pointer and Ohio led 41-35 at halftime behind Simmons’ 14 points after shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and holding the Falcons to 38.2 percent.

Carter and Dartis hit consecutive 3s to spark a 14-2 run for a 63-43 second-half lead. Bowling Green closed to 70-60 after a 7-0 run capped by Rodrick Caldwell’s 3-pointer, but Simmons’ layup and 3-pointer capped a 17-0 run and Ohio led by 28 with 2:04 left.

Caldwell scored 12 points for Bowling Green (11-16, 5-9).

