O’Brien’s 3-pointer gives UTSA win over FIU

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 9:29 pm
MIAMI (AP) — Lucas O’Brien made his fifth 3-pointer of the game with nine seconds left and Texas-San Antonio defeated Florida International 69-67 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Conference USA tournament.

Michael Kessens’ basket gave FIU (6-22, 2-13) a 67-66 lead with 53 seconds remaining before O’Brien made his winning shot for the Roadrunners (12-16, 7-8), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

UTSA led by 19 after Byron Frohnen’s basket in the first minute of the second half but the Panthers then went on an 11-0 run, and a 13-1 run tied the game with five minutes to go. The lead changed hands seven times after that.

O’Brien finished with 17 points as did Jeff Beverly, who had a pair of big baskets in the final five minutes. Beverly grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Donte McGill scored 22 points while Kessens had nine points and nine rebounds for the Panthers.

The Roadrunners swept the season series, also winning by two, 57-55, on Jan. 14.

