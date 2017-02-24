9:41 pm, February 24, 2017
Oakland wins 8th straight to beat Green Bay 85-72

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 9:32 pm 02/24/2017 09:32pm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jalen Hayes scored 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds, Sherron Dorsey-Walker added 19 points and Oakland distanced itself from Green Bay at the end for an 85-72 win Friday night for its eighth straight win.

Kameron Hankerson’s 3-pointer tied the game at 67 with five minutes remaining before Oakland (23-7, 13-4 Horizon League) closed with an 18-5 run while making 6 of its last 7 shots. Green Bay (17-12, 11-6) made just 2 of its last 9 attempts.

Martez Walker added 17 points for the Golden Grizzlies, which shot 32 for 58 (55 percent). The Phoenix finished 28 for 69 (41 percent) and made just 4 for 19 (21) from 3-point range.

Oakland dominated the interior with a 50-38 scoring advantage.

Green Bay’s Kenneth Lowe scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting, Charles Cooper scored 15 before fouling out, and Kerem Kanter scored 13 points with 12 rebounds.

