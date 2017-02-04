Northern Kentucky beats Wright State 83-79

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Drew McDonald had 20 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Garnett had a key 3-pointer late to help Northern Kentucky beat Wright State 83-79 on Saturday night.

Garnett’s 3 made it 79-74 with 28 seconds left and McDonald hit all four of his free throws to help the Norse (15-9, 6-5 Horizon League) hold on from there. The Raiders (15-9, 6-5) closed within two points three different times in the final minute.

Cole Murray and Carson Williams added 14 points each and Dantez Walton scored 12 for Northern Kentucky, which has won three of four.

Mark Alstork had 27 points, Justin Mitchell scored 18 and Steven Davis 15 for Wright State.

The Raiders had an 8-3 run to close within 70-69 on Mitchell’s free throw with 3:23 left. The teams traded baskets and then Murray and McDonald scored back-to-back baskets to push the lead to five.