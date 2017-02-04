10:13 pm, February 4, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a notice to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that suspended President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Story developing.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » North Florida routs Stetson…

North Florida routs Stetson in 2nd half for 96-64 win

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 9:55 pm 02/04/2017 09:55pm
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Moore scored 22 points and had 11 assists, and North Florida routed Stetson in the second half for a 96-64 victory on Saturday night.

North Florida (10-16, 5-4 Atlantic Sun) had a five-point halftime lead, and outscored Stetson (10-16, 2-7) 53-26 in the second half.

Moore was 10 of 16 from the field and had his first double-double of the season. Garrett Sams made five 3-pointers and had 20 points for the Ospreys, who shot 55.6 percent from the field and 10 of 28 from long range. Chris Davenport, who finished with 19 points, slammed four consecutive dunks to give North Florida an 80-48 lead with about nine minutes left.

Derick Newton had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Stetson. Leo Goodman added 15 points and Divine Myles had 13.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » North Florida routs Stetson…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball