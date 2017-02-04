North Florida routs Stetson in 2nd half for 96-64 win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Moore scored 22 points and had 11 assists, and North Florida routed Stetson in the second half for a 96-64 victory on Saturday night.

North Florida (10-16, 5-4 Atlantic Sun) had a five-point halftime lead, and outscored Stetson (10-16, 2-7) 53-26 in the second half.

Moore was 10 of 16 from the field and had his first double-double of the season. Garrett Sams made five 3-pointers and had 20 points for the Ospreys, who shot 55.6 percent from the field and 10 of 28 from long range. Chris Davenport, who finished with 19 points, slammed four consecutive dunks to give North Florida an 80-48 lead with about nine minutes left.

Derick Newton had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Stetson. Leo Goodman added 15 points and Divine Myles had 13.