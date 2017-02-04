4:49 pm, February 5, 2017
North Carolina water system lifts do-not-use status

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 2:49 pm 02/04/2017 02:49pm
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Health and utility officials say the water that serves North Carolina’s flagship university is safe to drink after a broken water main and problems at a water treatment plant forced the school to cancel classes and led restaurants and hotels to close.

Both the Orange County Health Department and Orange Water And Sewer Authority announced Saturday that the water is safe for all uses, but also told customers to limit use because supplies remain below normal.

Additionally, one Chapel Hill neighborhood is under a boil water advisory because of the broken water main, which has since been repaired.

The water problems forced athletic officials to move Saturday’s men’s basketball game between UNC-Chapel Hill and Notre Dame to Greensboro, where it will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Topics:
Education News Latest News Money News National News NCAA Basketball
