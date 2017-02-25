2:10 pm, February 25, 2017
73° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the WTOP listening area until 8 p.m. Saturday.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 8 North Carolina…

No. 8 North Carolina keeps rolling, tops Pitt 85-67

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 2:05 pm 02/25/2017 02:05pm
Share
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots after getting by Pittsburgh's Michael Young (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Jackson scored 23 points, Joel Berry added 19 and No. 8 North Carolina continued its march to the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title with an 85-67 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Tar Heels (25-5, 13-3) have won four straight following a loss to arch rival Duke two weeks ago. North Carolina can clinch its second straight ACC regular season crown and 31st overall with a win at No. 18 Virginia on Monday.

Jackson bookended a 10-0 run to end the first half with two deep, contested 3-pointers to give North Carolina all the breathing room it needed. The Tar Heels dominated the smaller Panthers (15-14, 4-12) in the paint, outrebounding Pitt 48-28.

Michael Young and fellow senior Jamel Artis finished with 17 points each in their final game at the Petersen Events Center.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 8 North Carolina…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball