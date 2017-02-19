No. 7 Notre Dame rallies past No. 21 Syracuse, 85-80

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Brianna Turner scored a career-high 31 points, Marina Mabrey added 22, and No. 7 Notre Dame rallied past No. 21 Syracuse, 85-80 on Sunday.

Syracuse (18-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) had won 18 straight games at home, and even though the Orange set a school attendance record of 11,021 for the big game, the Irish had too much at the end.

Notre Dame (24-3, 13-1 ACC), which has beaten Syracuse 16 straight times, survived a near-upset at Clemson on Thursday night, prevailing 84-80, and entered the game in sole possession of first place in the conference as it chases its fourth straight outright regular-season title.

Leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale, averaging 15.1, finished with seven points, five rebounds and four assists for the Irish.

Brittney Sykes and Alexis Peterson each had 19 points, and Briana Day and Gabby Cooper each had 18 for Syracuse. Peterson matched her career high with 14 assists.

Paced by Turner, who only missed one of her 14 shots, Notre Dame started the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to gain its first lead and held on.

Turner scored six straight points to start the decisive final quarter, Ogunbowale followed with a layup, and a jumper by Kathryn Westfeld completed the spurt that put the Irish in front 69-63 and they never trailed again.

A pair of 3-pointers by Cooper and a fast-break layup by Peterson pulled the Orange to 80-76 with 36 seconds left. Peterson’s stab at some trickery backfired after a Notre Dame turnover. She banked an inbounds pass under the basket off a Notre Dame player and scored, but she was ruled out of bounds.

After the Irish missed 3 of 4 from the line, the Orange got within 81-80 on a pair of free throws by Peterson with 11 seconds left.

Two free throws by Mabrey restored the Irish’s three-point lead and Peterson missed a 3 from the top of the key with 2.3 seconds to go as the Irish escaped.

Syracuse needed a good performance from beyond the arc and stunned the Irish with three straight makes at the start, two by Sykes and the other from Cooper for an 11-2 lead less than 3 minutes into the game. The Orange finished 12 of 26 from beyond the arc.

A 3 by Peterson gave the Orange its biggest lead of the first period, 23-10 at 4:35, before the Irish settled down. Five points from Mabrey, a pair of jumpers in the lane by Jackie Young and Mabrey, and a layup by Erin Boley off a feed from Lindsay Allen moved Notre Dame back within 27-23 late in the period.

The Irish trailed 30-24 after the first quarter and Ogunbowale had played just two minutes and had not scored. Ogunbowale exerted herself in the second, though, assisting on three baskets by Turner to help keep the Irish close.

Three straight baskets by Sykes late in the second helped stake the Orange to a 43-35 halftime lead.

Notre Dame got nine points from Turner in the third to close the gap to 63-59 entering the final period.

NUMBERS

Notre Dame outrebounded the Orange 44-20, 18-5 on the offensive glass, and scored 22 second-chance points to just three for Syracuse.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Irish will move up after No. 4 Florida State lost twice during the week, in double overtime to No. 7 Texas on Monday and a nine-point loss to Virginia on Thursday. Syracuse dropped out of the poll for a month, but the Orange likely will benefit from No. 22 South Florida’s loss to Temple on Sunday.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: This is the sixth straight year the Irish have started a season 24-3 or better. … Irish are ranked third in the nation in field-goal percentage at 49.4 percent. They’re vying to become the second team to lead in the ACC in that category in four straight years. … Allen needs 32 more assists to break former Virginia great Sharnee Zoll’s (2004-08) record of 785 and 19 to tie the school record set by Mary Gavin in 1988. … Notre Dame’s 31 wins over Syracuse are exceeded only by the 32 the Irish have against Marquette.

Syracuse: In the previous contest between the teams, Notre Dame won 68-57 in the 2016 ACC Tournament final. The loss snapped the Orange’s 11-game win streak. … Syracuse has defeated four ranked teams during the season, a school record, but has lost to six ranked teams. … Peterson and Sykes entered the game as the top-scoring backcourt in the nation, averaging a combined 43 points. … The previous attendance record for Syracuse was 4,357, set against UConn in 2012.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame hosts Boston College on Thursday night.

Syracuse hosts Wake Forest on Thursday night.

