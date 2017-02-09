No. 4 Mississippi St beats Vanderbilt 86-41

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State came into Thursday night tied for first place in the Southeastern Conference and undefeated at home. Vanderbilt was dead last in the league, had lost 11 of its last 12 and hadn’t won a road game in more than two months.

The events that followed were predictable.

The fourth-ranked Bulldogs beat the Commodores 86-41 for their fourth straight victory, jumping out to leads of 20-2 and 40-8 by midway through the second quarter.

“When the lights came on tonight, we were really special,” Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said.

Victoria Vivians led the Bulldogs with 21 points, Roshunda Johnson scored 17 and Breanna Richardson added 12. Mississippi State shot 35 of 70 (50 percent) from the field, including 9 of 20 (45 percent) from 3-point range.

Vivians was pleased that the Bulldogs never let up on the Commodores.

“We finished the whole game,” Vivians said. “We played all four quarters. We pounded them all four quarters. That was our main focus — finish the game.”

The Bulldogs (24-1, 10-1) dominated from the opening tip, suffocating Vanderbilt defensively and then pushing for quick baskets in transition. They led 42-15 at halftime.

The 6-foot-1 Vivians made eight of her first 10 shots and scored all 21 of her points in the first half to push the Bulldogs ahead early. Johnson made 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range, needing just 13 minutes on the court to score her 17 points.

Vanderbilt (11-13, 1-10) never led and shot just 12 of 51 (23.5 percent) from the field.

“Defensively, we were outstanding,” Schaefer said.

Rachel Bell and Erin Whalen led Vanderbilt with nine points. It was easily the worst offensive output of the season for the Commodores — their previous low was 56 points in a loss to Arkansas.

Vanderbilt coach Stephanie White said Mississippi State “did exactly what a top program should do.”

“We obviously didn’t respond,” White said. “We were a little wide-eyed to start the game. You can’t play a great team and have fear in your mind.”

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: It’s been a tough road for first-year coach White and the Commodores. Vanderbilt fell into an early hole and could never recover.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs continued to plow through their SEC schedule thanks to a big first half from Vivians. Mississippi State faces Ole Miss and Georgia over the next week before closing with three difficult games against Texas A&M, Kentucky and Tennessee.

SPREADING IT OUT

Mississippi State used 13 players and 12 scored. The Bulldogs’ backups had 38 points.

KEEPING THE JACKET ON

One of Schaefer’s trademarks is discarding his jacket at some point during a game, usually after getting upset with one of his players. But against Vanderbilt, the jacket stayed on all night.

A reporter asked if that’s the first time that has ever happened.

Schaefer thought about it for a moment and then grinned before saying “probably.”

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores host LSU on Monday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs make the short trip to face in-state rival Ole Miss on Sunday.

___

