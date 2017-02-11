No. 4 Louisville’s second-half rally tops Miami, 71-66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Quentin Snider returned from an injury to score 13 points, including a big 3-pointer with 41 seconds remaining, and Deng Adel and Donovan Mitchell added 18 points each as No. 4 Louisville rallied past Miami 71-66 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) had to fight back from a 14-point first-half deficit and finally drew even on Mitchell’s 3 with 6:12 left, part of a 13-0 run for a 61-53 lead. Louisville’s surge included Adel’s four-point play.

Miami rallied to tie it at 61 with 1:56 left before Snider made two free throws and then the long 3 from the left side of the arc as he returned from a six-game absence with a hip injury. Mitchell followed with three free throws before Jaylen Johnson made two with 5 seconds left to seal the hard-fought victory.

Ja’Quan Newton had 15 points for the Hurricanes (16-8, 6-6), who had won four of five coming in.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: As Louisville struggled from the field for most of the game, the Hurricanes calmly made shots at the beginning and in the clutch. But their biggest advantage came in the paint, where they initially outscored the Cardinals 14-0 on the way to owning that category 34-18. But they shot just 36 percent in the second half and missed several shots down the stretch.

Louisville: The returns of Snider from injury and Adel and Mangok Mathiang from suspensions made the Cardinals whole again, but it took most of the game to show. Mathiang ended up with eight points and seven rebounds while Adel had four 3s in their comebacks. The Cardinals improved to 4-0 after losses this season.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday night. The surprising Yellow Jackets have Top 25 wins over ACC co-leaders North Carolina and Florida State along with Notre Dame.

Louisville: Visits Syracuse on Monday night in the first of two games against the Orange in 13 days. The rematch is Feb. 26.

