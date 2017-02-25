3:42 pm, February 25, 2017
No. 4 Baylor beats Texas Tech, clinches Big 12 title

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 3:21 pm 02/25/2017 03:21pm
Baylor guard Alexis Prince, right, blocks the shot of Texas Tech guard Larryn Brooks, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Nina Davis scored 16 points, coach Kim Mulkey reached her 500th career victory and No. 4 Baylor claimed its seventh straight Big 12 regular-season title with an 86-48 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Lady Bears’ victory, combined with Iowa State’s 70-66 upset of No. 6 Texas on Friday night, gave Baylor the outright championship with one game remaining.

It also made Mulkey the second-fastest coach to reach the 500-win milestone. Only her mentor and former Louisiana Tech coach Leon Barmore needed fewer games (576) to reach 500 wins than Mulkey (594).

Baylor (27-2, 16-1) led 28-11 after shooting 62 percent in the first quarter and remained in control the rest of the way.

Alexis Prince, Lauren Cox and Kalani Brown scored 13 points apiece for the Lady Bears, and Beatrice Mompremier recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Larryn Brooks led Texas Tech (12-16, 4-13) with 15 points.

