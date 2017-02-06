3:02 pm, February 7, 2017
No. 3 Kansas lifts suspension of forward Carlton Bragg

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 3:08 pm 02/06/2017 03:08pm
Fans celebrate with Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) and teammates following an NCAA college basketball game Baylor in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Kansas defeated Baylor 73-68. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has lifted the indefinite suspension of sophomore Carlton Bragg Jr., who has missed the past three games after he was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bragg was expected to play for the No. 3 Jayhawks against Kansas State on Monday night.

The drug paraphernalia was uncovered during a separate investigation in December into an alleged rape at the dorm where Kansas basketball players live. Bragg was charged with possession of two glass smoking devices, and was granted and signed a diversion agreement last week. The charge will be dismissed in sixth months if Bragg does not commit any other crimes.

Five of Bragg’s teammates remain listed as witnesses in the rape investigation, while Bragg is listed as a witness in a runaway case in the dorm on the same night.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

