Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

No. 3 Kansas closer to Big 12 with 67-65 win at No. 4 Baylor

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 3:25 pm 02/18/2017 03:25pm
Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) reaches out to secure a rebound in front of Baylor's Jake Lindsey, center left, and Nuni Omot (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Landen Lucas made two free throws with 11 seconds left and No. 3 Kansas grabbed a stranglehold on the Big 12 race with a 67-65 victory at No. 4 Baylor on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (24-3, 12-2) have a three-game lead in the Big 12 standings over Baylor with four games to play. With one more win, Kansas will match the UCLA teams of the 1960s and ’70s by winning its 13th consecutive conference championship.

Baylor (22-5, 9-5) had one more chance, but Manu Lecomte missed on a shot he took surrounded by defenders. As the ball ricocheted off the front of rim and toward the end line as time ran out, Jayhawks guard Devonte Graham threw his arms up in celebration.

Frank Mason III had 23 points for the Jayhawks, including some significant points in a spurt midway through the second half for their first lead. Josh Jackson had 16 points with some highlight dunks.

Johnathan Motley had 19 points for Baylor, which has lost four of its last six games. Lecomte had 16 points and Jo Lual-Acuil 11.


