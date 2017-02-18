No. 25 Notre Dame beats NC State 81-72 4th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — V.J. Beachem scored 27 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to help No. 25 Notre Dame beat North Carolina State 81-72 on Saturday in the Wolfpack’s first game since the announcement that coach Mark Gottfried is out after the season.

Bonzie Colson added 13 points for the Fighting Irish (21-7, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who kept themselves in the middle of a crowded race for a top-four finish that would secure a double-round bye in the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame used a 9-0 run late in the first half to build a double-digit margin, led 41-28 by halftime then pushed it to 23 points from there. The Fighting Irish shot 50 percent and made 13 of 30 3-pointers.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 16 points for N.C. State (14-14, 3-12), which thrice rallied within seven points late before suffering its seventh straight loss since last month’s upset at Duke.