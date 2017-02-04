No. 2 Baylor beats Texas Tech 79-61 for 21st straight win

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — After a first half in which 6-foot-7 Kelani Brown was limited to two points and three rebounds because of foul trouble, Texas Tech was hanging on within reach of No. 2 Baylor.

In the second half, Brown found perhaps her strongest form since setting career highs in points and rebounds against UCLA in November, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Baylor’s 79-61 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

“We fed her the ball and nobody could guard her,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said of Brown against UCLA. “Now, what you’re seeing in conference is people crowding her. She touches the ball, they swarm to her. Well, that’s fine. She’s a good passer.”

Said Brown: “Just running the floor and beating my opponent down the floor, getting in position early. Because I got in foul trouble early, so I had to come out and give my team the spark that we needed.”

Kristy Wallace scored 15 points and Nina Davis added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Baylor, which put away the game by outscoring Texas Tech 23-14 in the third period. Alexis Jones had 12 points and Khadijiah Cave finished with 10.

It is the third consecutive season in which Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12), winners of 21 straight, has had a winning streak of at least 20 games.

“I think it’s the depth that they have — that they can wear you down,” Texas Tech coach Candi Whitaker said. “We were struggling getting back in that span. We were struggling to make shots in that span. And then I think we took a lot of quick shots. Which again, put (Baylor) in transition.”

Larryn Brooks had 16 points and Recee Caldwell scored 13 for Texas Tech (11-11, 3-8). Brittany Brewer and Arella Guirantes grabbed eight rebounds apiece.

Baylor led 18-14 after the first period, holding the Lady Raiders to 0-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Texas Tech finished 4 of 19 from deep.

“I liked the mentality that I saw from them in regards to it wasn’t, ‘Oh, no, we’re playing Baylor,” Whitaker said. “It was more of: ‘Let’s go. Let’s compete.’ I just think that’s why we started well. I think that’s why we hung with (Baylor) in the first half.”

After a Texas Tech scoring drought of nearly four minutes to open the second quarter, Baylor’s lead grew to 12 points. It led 35-27 at halftime despite shooting 5 of 14 from the free-throw line to that point. The Lady Bears finished 9 of 23 on free throws.

“It wasn’t just how many we missed,” Mulkey said. “If you’re going to be the No. 2 ranked team in the country — and I don’t care if it’s Under Armour balls, or Nike balls or on the road — you don’t miss two in a row.”

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: After a dominant January in which it outscored opponents by an average of 33.1 points, Baylor has carried over the momentum into February. It beat Iowa State by 31 points Wednesday night.

Texas Tech: Since beating Oklahoma State and Iowa State back to back in early January, the Lady Raiders have not won consecutive conference games.

SOME SUCCESS

Texas Tech, which last won at home against Baylor in 2011, shot slightly better against the Lady Bears (35.4 percent) than most of their opponents this season, which have been held to an average of 28.9 percent.

A SEARCH FOR PERFECT

A Big 12 team has not gone undefeated in conference play since Baylor in 2011-12 and 2013.

BIG LEADERS

Entering Saturday, the Big 12 led Division I conferences in scoring (73.0) and rebounds (41.0).

UP NEXT

Baylor visits Texas on Monday in a matchup of teams with undefeated Big 12 records.

Texas Tech visits Texas Christian — currently 2-8 in Big 12 play — on Wednesday.