No. 19 Oklahoma women rally late, beat West Virginia in 2OT

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:23 pm 02/07/2017 11:23pm
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Vionise Pierre-Louis scored a career-high 33 points and No. 19 Oklahoma rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat West Virginia 90-87 on Tuesday night in double overtime.

It’s the largest comeback against a Big 12 opponent in program history.

Tynice Martin, who had a career-high 35 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Mountaineers their last lead, 84-82, with 2:42 left. The Sooners’ Derica Wyatt answered with a 3, and Teana Muldrow split a pair of free throws to tie it at 85. Pierre-Louis and Gabbi Ortiz each made two free throws to stretch Oklahoma’s lead to 89-85 with 18 seconds remaining.

Ortiz unintentionally fouled Alexis Brewer on the next possession, and Brewer’s free throws pulled West Virginia to 89-87 with 17 seconds left. Ortiz split a pair of free throws, but Martin double-dribbled with six seconds left to end the game.

Pierre-Louis was 12 of 18 from the field, made 9 of 12 free throws and grabbed 13 rebounds. Peyton Little added 13 points for Oklahoma (19-6, 10-3 Big 12).

Martin, a sophomore, was 14-of-24 shooting, including six 3-pointers, and has reached double figures in 31 of her last 34 games. Muldrow finished with 22 points for West Virginia (16-8, 4-8).

The Sooners dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring West Virginia 23-11, and had possession with 14 seconds left. But Little missed a tipin at the buzzer. In the first overtime, Pierre-Louis made a pair of free throws to tie it at 78, and Martin missed a jumper with three seconds to go to extend it.

