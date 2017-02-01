5:33 am, February 3, 2017
No. 18 Oklahoma women shoot 59 percent, beat Kansas 89-52

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 2:19 pm 02/01/2017 02:19pm
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Maddie Manning had 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, Peyton Little scored 16, and No. 18 Oklahoma beat Kansas 89-52 on Wednesday for its eighth straight home win.

Manning was 8 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from distance, to help the Sooners shoot a season-high 59.2 percent. Her eight field goals tied a career high.

Gabbi Ortiz added 12 points and Gioya Carter 11 for Oklahoma (17-6, 8-3 Big 12). Freshman Nancy Mulkey blocked a career-best eight shots to help the Sooners finish with a season-high 13. Mulkey’s blocks were the fourth most in school history and the most since Courtney Paris in 2008.

Oklahoma started the game on a 15-2 run, outscored the Jayhawks 24-13 in the first quarter and led 47-28 at halftime. The Sooners finished the half shooting 73.1 percent for their best shooting half of the season.

Kylee Kopatich paced Kansas (7-15, 1-10) with 14 points and Jessica Washington added 11.

