9:39 pm, February 23, 2017
63° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT All lanes reopened on George Washington Parkway after Va. Rt.-123. Lanes closed earlier due to crash.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 18 NC State…

No. 18 NC State women roll past rival Tar Heels 80-60

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 9:24 pm 02/23/2017 09:24pm
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dominique Wilson scored 19 points, Ashley Williams added 18 on six 3-pointers and No. 18 North Carolina State started fast and cruised to an 80-60 win over North Carolina on Thursday night.

Senior Miah Spencer scored five seconds into the game, Jennifer Mathurin and Williams nailed 3-pointers and the Wolfpack (21-7, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned the rivalry game into a rout. It was 30-14 after one quarter and 54-33 at the half.

N.C. State shot 59 percent in the first half, going 10 of 19 from 3-point range, with seniors Williams (15 points), Mathurin (13) and Dominique Wilson (12) in double figures on Senior Day. Wilson moved into sixth on the career list with 162 3-pointers.

The Wolfpack finished 13 of 27 from 3-point range to 6 of 21 for the Tar Heels.

Jamie Cheery had 25 points and Paris Kea 14 for the Tar Heels (14-14, 3-12).

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 18 NC State…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball