No. 18 NC State women roll past rival Tar Heels 80-60

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dominique Wilson scored 19 points, Ashley Williams added 18 on six 3-pointers and No. 18 North Carolina State started fast and cruised to an 80-60 win over North Carolina on Thursday night.

Senior Miah Spencer scored five seconds into the game, Jennifer Mathurin and Williams nailed 3-pointers and the Wolfpack (21-7, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned the rivalry game into a rout. It was 30-14 after one quarter and 54-33 at the half.

N.C. State shot 59 percent in the first half, going 10 of 19 from 3-point range, with seniors Williams (15 points), Mathurin (13) and Dominique Wilson (12) in double figures on Senior Day. Wilson moved into sixth on the career list with 162 3-pointers.

The Wolfpack finished 13 of 27 from 3-point range to 6 of 21 for the Tar Heels.

Jamie Cheery had 25 points and Paris Kea 14 for the Tar Heels (14-14, 3-12).