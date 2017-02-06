2:48 pm, February 6, 2017
No. 17 Florida hopes to get Stone back after 2-game absence

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 2:33 pm 02/06/2017 02:33pm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 17 Florida expects to have forward Keith Stone available Tuesday at Georgia after he missed the last two games with an illness.

Coach Mike White says the redshirt freshman was cleared to practice Monday and is questionable to play against the Bulldogs (13-10, 4-6 Southeastern Conference). White says the Gators will “see how he responds today in practice, but I don’t think he had any dizziness over the last couple days.”

Stone is averaging 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds for the Gators (18-5, 8-2), who have won four consecutive games. He has been an integral part of Florida’s rotation this season while playing behind fourth-year junior John Egbunu and senior Justin Leon.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

