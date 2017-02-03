12:41 am, February 5, 2017
No. 17 DePaul women win 3rd straight, beat St John’s 54-51

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 10:43 pm 02/03/2017 10:43pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Brooke Schulte had a double-double to help No. 17 DePaul overcome its second-worst shooting performance of the season in a 54-51 win over St. John’s on Friday night.

Schulte was 9-of-17 shooting, hit all three of DePaul’s 3-pointers, scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The rest of the Blue Demons (19-5, 11-1 Big East) combined to shoot 17 percent and miss all of their 15 3s. Jacqui Grant fouled out with eight points and 10 boards.

St. John’s (15-8, 7-5) led most of the first half and Akina Wellere’s tipin pulled the Red Storm within one with 9:23 left in the third, but Schulte scored DePaul’s first 12 points, including two 3-pointers, in a 16-2 run that made it 48-33 about five minutes later. The Blue Demons missed 15 of its last 17 from there and scored just four fourth-quarter points, but held for the win.

Jade Walker 13 points before fouling out and Imani Littleton scored 10 and grabbed 10 boards for St. John’s, which had its three-game win streak snapped. It was Littlejohn’s second consecutive, and third career, double-double.

The Blue Demons have won three in a row and 13 of their last 14.

