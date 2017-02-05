5:47 pm, February 5, 2017
No. 17 DePaul women grab season-high 61 rebounds in victory

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 5:24 pm 02/05/2017 05:24pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Brooke Schulte scored 22 points and pulled down 12 of DePaul’s season-high 61 rebounds and the No. 17 Blue Demons defeated Seton Hall 86-60 on Sunday for its 20th victory.

Tanita Allen added 19 points, Amarah Coleman 17 and Jacqui Grant 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Demons (20-5, 12-1 Big East), who rolled to their 14th win in 15 games.

DePaul made up for 6-of-33 shooting from 3-point range by outrebounding Seton Hall 61-35, including 25 on the offensive glass which led to 25 second-chance points. DePaul also scored 24 points off 21 turnovers.

Kaela Hilaire scored 12 points with seven assists for Seton Hall (11-13, 4-9). JaQuan Jackson and Lubirdia Gordon added 10 points each.

Seton Hall led only at 4-2 with DePaul scoring the next 12 points. Claire Lundberg’s bucket to open the second half got the Pirates within three, but they were outscored 29-14 in the third period. The lead reached 30 points in the fourth quarter.

NCAA Basketball
