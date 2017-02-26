No. 14 Louisville women take down Wake Forest 75-46

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Myisha Hines-Allen had 22 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double, Asia Durr added 15 points and No. 14 Louisville beat Wake Forest 75-46 on Sunday.

Louisville forced 29 turnovers, which led to 31 points, and held Wake forest to 19.4 percent shooting overall.

The Cardinals only led 31-27 at halftime but outscored the Demon Deacons 24-8 in the third and 20-11 in the fourth. An 11-2 run — with six straight points from Hines-Allen and five by Durr — to open the third quarter broke the game open. The lead never dipped below double digits the rest of the way.

Sydney Zambrotta chipped in 10 points for Louisville (25-6, 12-4 ACC), which had 23 assists — with nine from Mariya Moore — on 31 field goals.

Louisville and North Carolina State finished tied for fourth place in the conference standings, but the Wolfpack defeated the Cardinals 72-70 in overtime on Feb. 2 to earn the No. 4 seed.

Kelila Atkinson was the lone player in double figures for Wake Forest (15-14, 6-10) with 15 points. The Demon Deacons were just 12-of-62 shooting.