4:40 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 12 Texas fights…

No. 12 Texas fights off Kansas St. with a 63-58 win

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 9:22 pm 02/04/2017 09:22pm
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joyner Holmes scored 21 points with nine rebounds and Brooke McCarty had 11 points and six rebounds and No. 12 Texas defeated Kansas State 63-58 on Saturday night for its 16th-straight win.

The Longhorns next square off against No. 2 Baylor Monday night in a battle for first place in the Big 12.

Texas (18-4, 12-0) started the fourth quarter with a 44-38 lead before Kaylee Page and Karyla Middlebrook nailed 3s and Peyton Williams jumper cut Texas’ led to 48-46 with 7:45 to go.

Kansas State (17-7, 7-5) later knotted the score at 52, 54 and 57 but missed their last five shots from the floor from there. With 1:30 left, Joyner Holmes made a pair of layups in a 50-second span and Texas was home free.

Kelsey Lang contributed 10 points and nine rebounds for the Longhorns.

Kindred Wesemann led Kansas State with 21 points, Breanna Lewis had 14 points, and Middlebrook had 12.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » No. 12 Texas fights…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball