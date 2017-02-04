11:44 pm, February 4, 2017
New Mexico State cruises past Chicago State 86-51

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 11:32 pm 02/04/2017 11:32pm
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Matt Taylor scored 15 points with seven rebounds as New Mexico State cruised past Chicago State 86-51 on Saturday night.

Taylor was 5 of 8 from the floor including a pair of 3-pointers for the Aggies (22-2, 8-0 WAC) who lead the conference with 20-straight wins. Braxton Huggins added 14 points and Ian Baker had 13. New Mexico State averaged 53 percent shooting from the floor and had a 46-28 rebounding edge over Chicago State.

The Aggies jumped to an 18-2 advantage early in the first half and led all the way, pushing it to 45-15 on a Taylor 3-pointer late. They led 49-23 at the break.

Chicago State trailed by at least 20 points throughout the second half and Chancellor Ellis sealed the Aggies’ win with back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 2:30.

Clemmye Owens V led the Cougars (6-19, 1-7) with 23 points. Chicago State has lost four straight.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
