11:01 pm, February 18, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Nevada handles Utah State 77-66

Nevada handles Utah State 77-66

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 10:37 pm 02/18/2017 10:37pm
Share

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Marcus Marshall scored 22 points and had five 3-pointers and D.J. Fenner added 18 points and Nevada held off Utah State in the second half for a 77-66 win Saturday night.

Jordan Caroline had 15 points and Cameron Oliver scored 14 for Nevada, which remains in a three-way tie for first in the Mountain West Conference with Boise State and Colorado State. Caroline and Oliver hauled in 10 rebounds apiece to help the Wolf Pack control the boards 45-29.

Nevada (21-6, 10-4) broke away in the second half with a 9-2 burst fueled by three of Marshall’s 3-pointers to go up 55-42 with 16:07 to play, and later stretched the margin to 17 with a 5-0 spurt.

Utah State trimmed the gap back to single digits with an 11-2 run and trailed 72-64 with a minute left but couldn’t get closer.

Jalen Moore led Utah State (11-15, 5-10) with 19 points and Norbert Janicek had 16.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Nevada handles Utah State 77-66
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball