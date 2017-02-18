Nevada handles Utah State 77-66

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Marcus Marshall scored 22 points and had five 3-pointers and D.J. Fenner added 18 points and Nevada held off Utah State in the second half for a 77-66 win Saturday night.

Jordan Caroline had 15 points and Cameron Oliver scored 14 for Nevada, which remains in a three-way tie for first in the Mountain West Conference with Boise State and Colorado State. Caroline and Oliver hauled in 10 rebounds apiece to help the Wolf Pack control the boards 45-29.

Nevada (21-6, 10-4) broke away in the second half with a 9-2 burst fueled by three of Marshall’s 3-pointers to go up 55-42 with 16:07 to play, and later stretched the margin to 17 with a 5-0 spurt.

Utah State trimmed the gap back to single digits with an 11-2 run and trailed 72-64 with a minute left but couldn’t get closer.

Jalen Moore led Utah State (11-15, 5-10) with 19 points and Norbert Janicek had 16.