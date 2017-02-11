9:17 pm, February 11, 2017
Neal, UT-Arlington knock Arkansas St. out of Sun Belt lead

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 8:36 pm 02/11/2017 08:36pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Erick Neal broke a late tie with a layup then added a steal, an assist and another basket as Texas-Arlington broke away to an 81-75 win on Saturday, knocking Arkansas State out of sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference.

Kevin Hervey led UT-Arlington with 19 points, Neal added 18 with nine assists and Jorge Bilbao poured in 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting.

Texas-Arlington (18-6, 8-3) faces a challenging week ahead, taking on Georgia State and Georgia Southern, each winners on Saturday to share the Sun Belt lead with Arkansas State at 9-3.

UT-Arlington led by 11 at the half, but Arkansas State battled back into a 70-70 tie when Deven Simms knocked down a jumper with 4:31 to play. The Red Foxes (18-7, 9-3) then missed a pair of 3-point attempts and Neal took over. He scored, stole the ball from Simms and passed ahead to Kaelon Wilson for a dunk, then scored a second layup. UT-Arlington made 5 of 6 foul shots in the final 1:10.

Rashad Lindsey led Arkansas State with 19 points.

