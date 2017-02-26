NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|16
|0
|1.000
|26
|5
|.839
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|12
|.586
|New Hampshire
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|11
|.633
|Albany (NY)
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|12
|.613
|UMBC
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|20
|.355
|Hartford
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|22
|.290
|Binghamton
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|19
|.387
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
New Hampshire 94, UMBC 90, 2OT
Vermont 66, Stony Brook 51
Maine 72, Binghamton 71
Albany (NY) 80, Hartford 62
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|15
|1
|.938
|25
|4
|.862
|Cincinnati
|14
|1
|.933
|25
|3
|.893
|Houston
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|8
|.704
|UCF
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|10
|.643
|UConn
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|14
|.500
|Memphis
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Tulsa
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|Temple
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|15
|.500
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Tulane
|2
|14
|.125
|5
|23
|.179
|South Florida
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|20
|.259
___
Temple 86, Tulane 76, 2OT
SMU 69, UConn 61
Cincinnati at UCF, 3 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 5 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|5
|.821
|VCU
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|6
|.793
|Rhode Island
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|9
|.679
|Richmond
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|11
|.607
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|10
|.643
|George Mason
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|La Salle
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|George Washington
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Davidson
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|13
|.519
|Fordham
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Saint Louis
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|19
|.345
|UMass
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|18
|.357
|Duquesne
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|19
|.345
___
Rhode Island 69, VCU 59
Richmond 70, Fordham 48
St. Bonaventure 80, Duquesne 77
Saint Louis 61, Saint Joseph’s 60
La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m.
George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|13
|3
|.813
|25
|5
|.833
|Florida St.
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|6
|.793
|Louisville
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Notre Dame
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Duke
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|7
|.759
|Miami
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|8
|.714
|Virginia Tech
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|8
|.714
|Virginia
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|9
|.679
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Georgia Tech
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Wake Forest
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|12
|.571
|Pittsburgh
|4
|12
|.250
|15
|14
|.517
|Clemson
|4
|12
|.250
|14
|14
|.500
|NC State
|4
|13
|.235
|15
|15
|.500
|Boston College
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
___
North Carolina 85, Pittsburgh 67
Virginia 70, NC State 55
Florida St. 76, Clemson 74
Virginia Tech 91, Boston College 75
Miami 55, Duke 50
Syracuse at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Florida St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|7
|.767
|Lipscomb
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|12
|.613
|North Florida
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|18
|.419
|SC-Upstate
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|17
|14
|.548
|NJIT
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|19
|.367
|Stetson
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|20
|.355
___
Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|3
|.897
|West Virginia
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|6
|.793
|Iowa St.
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|9
|.679
|Baylor
|10
|6
|.625
|23
|6
|.793
|Oklahoma St.
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|9
|.690
|TCU
|6
|10
|.375
|17
|12
|.586
|Kansas St.
|6
|10
|.375
|17
|12
|.586
|Texas Tech
|5
|11
|.313
|17
|12
|.586
|Oklahoma
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|18
|.357
|Texas
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
___
West Virginia 61, TCU 60
Oklahoma St. 80, Texas Tech 63
Iowa St. 72, Baylor 69
Oklahoma 81, Kansas St. 51
Kansas 77, Texas 67
West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|14
|3
|.824
|27
|3
|.900
|Butler
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|6
|.786
|Creighton
|9
|7
|.563
|22
|7
|.759
|Xavier
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Seton Hall
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|10
|.643
|Providence
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Marquette
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|11
|.607
|St. John’s
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Georgetown
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|15
|.483
|DePaul
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
___
St. John’s 86, Georgetown 80
Seton Hall 82, DePaul 79
Villanova 79, Creighton 63
Providence 73, Marquette 69
Butler at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Creighton, 8 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Dakota
|13
|3
|.813
|18
|8
|.692
|E. Washington
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|Weber St.
|11
|5
|.688
|16
|11
|.593
|Idaho
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|12
|.556
|Montana St.
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|14
|.517
|Montana
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Sacramento St.
|8
|8
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|Portland St.
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|13
|.519
|z-N. Colorado
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|18
|.333
|N. Arizona
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|21
|.276
|Idaho St.
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|23
|.179
|S. Utah
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|24
|.172
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
E. Washington 89, Idaho St. 77
Idaho 83, Weber St. 78, OT
North Dakota 84, N. Colorado 81, OT
Montana St. 78, Montana 69
Portland St. 84, N. Arizona 72
Sacramento St. 86, S. Utah 76
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|6
|.793
|UNC-Asheville
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|8
|.742
|Liberty
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|12
|.613
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|High Point
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Radford
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|17
|.433
|Campbell
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|16
|.467
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|Longwood
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
|Presbyterian
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|24
|.172
___
UNC-Asheville 63, Liberty 45
Charleston Southern 86, Longwood 78
Gardner-Webb 88, High Point 86, OT
Winthrop 93, Presbyterian 56
Campbell 61, Radford 58
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|7
|.759
|Maryland
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|7
|.759
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Northwestern
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|9
|.690
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Illinois
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|Nebraska
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|15
|.444
|Ohio St.
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|Indiana
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|Penn St.
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|Rutgers
|2
|14
|.125
|13
|16
|.448
___
Minnesota 81, Penn St. 71
Michigan 82, Purdue 70
Iowa 83, Maryland 69
Indiana 63, Northwestern 62
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|11
|.621
|UC Irvine
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|13
|.567
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|13
|.519
|z-Hawaii
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|13
|.519
|Long Beach St.
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|18
|.419
|CS Northridge
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|Cal Poly
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|18
|.357
|UC Riverside
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|19
|.269
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|21
|.192
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Davis 75, Long Beach St. 71, OT
Cal Poly 84, UC Riverside 77, OT
UC Irvine 83, CS Northridge 80
Hawaii 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 58, OT