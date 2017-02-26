3:43 am, February 26, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 3:00 am 02/26/2017 03:00am
Share
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 16 0 1.000 26 5 .839
Stony Brook 12 4 .750 17 12 .586
New Hampshire 10 6 .625 19 11 .633
Albany (NY) 10 6 .625 19 12 .613
UMBC 9 7 .563 18 11 .621
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 11 .313 11 20 .355
Hartford 4 12 .250 9 22 .290
Binghamton 3 13 .188 12 19 .387
Maine 3 13 .188 7 24 .226

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 94, UMBC 90, 2OT

Vermont 66, Stony Brook 51

Maine 72, Binghamton 71

Albany (NY) 80, Hartford 62

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 15 1 .938 25 4 .862
Cincinnati 14 1 .933 25 3 .893
Houston 10 5 .667 19 8 .704
UCF 9 7 .563 18 10 .643
UConn 9 7 .563 14 14 .500
Memphis 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Tulsa 7 8 .467 13 14 .481
Temple 6 11 .353 15 15 .500
East Carolina 5 10 .333 13 15 .464
Tulane 2 14 .125 5 23 .179
South Florida 1 15 .063 7 20 .259

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 86, Tulane 76, 2OT

SMU 69, UConn 61

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at UCF, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 14 2 .875 23 5 .821
VCU 13 3 .813 23 6 .793
Rhode Island 11 5 .688 19 9 .679
Richmond 11 5 .688 17 11 .607
St. Bonaventure 10 6 .625 18 10 .643
George Mason 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
La Salle 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
George Washington 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Davidson 7 9 .438 14 13 .519
Fordham 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
Saint Louis 5 11 .313 10 19 .345
UMass 3 12 .200 13 15 .464
Saint Joseph’s 3 13 .188 10 18 .357
Duquesne 3 13 .188 10 19 .345

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 69, VCU 59

Richmond 70, Fordham 48

St. Bonaventure 80, Duquesne 77

Saint Louis 61, Saint Joseph’s 60

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 13 3 .813 25 5 .833
Florida St. 11 5 .688 23 6 .793
Louisville 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Notre Dame 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Duke 10 6 .625 22 7 .759
Miami 10 6 .625 20 8 .714
Virginia Tech 9 7 .563 20 8 .714
Virginia 9 7 .563 19 9 .679
Syracuse 9 7 .563 17 12 .586
Georgia Tech 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
Wake Forest 7 9 .438 16 12 .571
Pittsburgh 4 12 .250 15 14 .517
Clemson 4 12 .250 14 14 .500
NC State 4 13 .235 15 15 .500
Boston College 2 14 .125 9 20 .310

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 85, Pittsburgh 67

Virginia 70, NC State 55

Florida St. 76, Clemson 74

Virginia Tech 91, Boston College 75

Miami 55, Duke 50

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

North Carolina at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Florida St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 12 2 .857 23 7 .767
Lipscomb 11 3 .786 19 12 .613
North Florida 8 6 .571 13 18 .419
SC-Upstate 7 7 .500 17 14 .548
Kennesaw St. 7 7 .500 13 17 .433
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 17 14 .548
NJIT 3 11 .214 11 19 .367
Stetson 3 11 .214 11 20 .355

___

Monday, Feb. 27

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 14 2 .875 26 3 .897
West Virginia 11 5 .688 23 6 .793
Iowa St. 11 5 .688 19 9 .679
Baylor 10 6 .625 23 6 .793
Oklahoma St. 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
TCU 6 10 .375 17 12 .586
Kansas St. 6 10 .375 17 12 .586
Texas Tech 5 11 .313 17 12 .586
Oklahoma 4 12 .250 10 18 .357
Texas 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 61, TCU 60

Oklahoma St. 80, Texas Tech 63

Iowa St. 72, Baylor 69

Oklahoma 81, Kansas St. 51

Kansas 77, Texas 67

Monday, Feb. 27

West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 14 3 .824 27 3 .900
Butler 11 5 .688 22 6 .786
Creighton 9 7 .563 22 7 .759
Xavier 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Seton Hall 8 8 .500 18 10 .643
Providence 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
Marquette 8 8 .500 17 11 .607
St. John’s 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
Georgetown 5 11 .313 14 15 .483
DePaul 2 14 .125 9 20 .310

___

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s 86, Georgetown 80

Seton Hall 82, DePaul 79

Villanova 79, Creighton 63

Providence 73, Marquette 69

Sunday’s Games

Butler at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Creighton, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Dakota 13 3 .813 18 8 .692
E. Washington 12 4 .750 20 9 .690
Weber St. 11 5 .688 16 11 .593
Idaho 10 6 .625 15 12 .556
Montana St. 10 6 .625 15 14 .517
Montana 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
Sacramento St. 8 8 .500 11 16 .407
Portland St. 7 9 .438 14 13 .519
z-N. Colorado 5 11 .313 9 18 .333
N. Arizona 5 11 .313 8 21 .276
Idaho St. 3 13 .188 5 23 .179
S. Utah 3 13 .188 5 24 .172

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 89, Idaho St. 77

Idaho 83, Weber St. 78, OT

North Dakota 84, N. Colorado 81, OT

Montana St. 78, Montana 69

Portland St. 84, N. Arizona 72

Sacramento St. 86, S. Utah 76

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 15 3 .833 23 6 .793
UNC-Asheville 15 3 .833 23 8 .742
Liberty 14 4 .778 19 12 .613
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 18 13 .581
High Point 9 9 .500 15 15 .500
Radford 8 10 .444 13 17 .433
Campbell 7 11 .389 14 16 .467
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 11 18 .379
Longwood 3 15 .167 6 23 .207
Presbyterian 1 17 .056 5 24 .172

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 63, Liberty 45

Charleston Southern 86, Longwood 78

Gardner-Webb 88, High Point 86, OT

Winthrop 93, Presbyterian 56

Campbell 61, Radford 58

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 12 4 .750 23 6 .793
Wisconsin 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Minnesota 10 6 .625 22 7 .759
Maryland 10 6 .625 22 7 .759
Michigan St. 9 6 .600 17 11 .607
Northwestern 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
Michigan 9 7 .563 19 10 .655
Iowa 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Illinois 6 9 .400 16 12 .571
Nebraska 6 9 .400 12 15 .444
Ohio St. 6 10 .375 16 13 .552
Indiana 6 10 .375 16 13 .552
Penn St. 6 10 .375 14 15 .483
Rutgers 2 14 .125 13 16 .448

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 81, Penn St. 71

Michigan 82, Purdue 70

Iowa 83, Maryland 69

Indiana 63, Northwestern 62

Sunday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Maryland at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 10 4 .714 18 11 .621
UC Irvine 10 4 .714 17 13 .567
Cal St.-Fullerton 8 6 .571 14 13 .519
z-Hawaii 8 6 .571 14 13 .519
Long Beach St. 8 7 .533 13 18 .419
CS Northridge 7 7 .500 11 16 .407
Cal Poly 5 9 .357 10 18 .357
UC Riverside 5 10 .333 7 19 .269
UC Santa Barbara 3 11 .214 5 21 .192

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis 75, Long Beach St. 71, OT

Cal Poly 84, UC Riverside 77, OT

UC Irvine 83, CS Northridge 80

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 58, OT

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball