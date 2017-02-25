NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|15
|0
|1.000
|25
|5
|.833
|Stony Brook
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|11
|.607
|UMBC
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|11
|.621
|Albany (NY)
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|20
|.355
|Hartford
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|21
|.300
|Binghamton
|3
|12
|.200
|12
|18
|.400
|Maine
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|24
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UMBC at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|14
|1
|.933
|25
|3
|.893
|SMU
|14
|1
|.933
|24
|4
|.857
|Houston
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|8
|.704
|UConn
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|13
|.519
|UCF
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|10
|.643
|Memphis
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Tulsa
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Temple
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|15
|.483
|Tulane
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|22
|.185
|South Florida
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|20
|.259
___
Tulane at Temple, 12 p.m.
SMU at UConn, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCF, 3 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 5 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|5
|.821
|VCU
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|Rhode Island
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|9
|.667
|Richmond
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|10
|.630
|George Mason
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|La Salle
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|George Washington
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Fordham
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|Davidson
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|13
|.519
|Saint Louis
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|19
|.321
|UMass
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|17
|.370
|Duquesne
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|18
|.357
___
Dayton 89, Davidson 82, OT
VCU at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 4:30 p.m.
La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m.
George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|12
|3
|.800
|24
|5
|.828
|Duke
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Louisville
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Florida St.
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Notre Dame
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Miami
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|8
|.704
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|8
|.704
|Virginia
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|9
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Wake Forest
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|12
|.571
|Pittsburgh
|4
|11
|.267
|15
|13
|.536
|Clemson
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|13
|.519
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|15
|14
|.517
|Boston College
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
___
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Virginia at NC State, 12 p.m.
Florida St. at Clemson, 12 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Duke at Miami, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|7
|.767
|Lipscomb
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|12
|.613
|North Florida
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|18
|.419
|SC-Upstate
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|17
|14
|.548
|NJIT
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|19
|.367
|Stetson
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|20
|.355
___
Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|13
|2
|.867
|25
|3
|.893
|Baylor
|10
|5
|.667
|23
|5
|.821
|West Virginia
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Iowa St.
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|9
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|TCU
|6
|9
|.400
|17
|11
|.607
|Kansas St.
|6
|9
|.400
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas Tech
|5
|10
|.333
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|Oklahoma
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|18
|.333
___
West Virginia at TCU, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|13
|3
|.813
|26
|3
|.897
|Butler
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|6
|.786
|Creighton
|9
|6
|.600
|22
|6
|.786
|Xavier
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Marquette
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|10
|.630
|Providence
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|St. John’s
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|Georgetown
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|DePaul
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
___
Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Creighton at Villanova, 3 p.m.
Marquette at Providence, 4 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Dakota
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|8
|.680
|E. Washington
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Weber St.
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|10
|.615
|Idaho
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|12
|.538
|Montana St.
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|14
|.500
|Montana
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|14
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|16
|.385
|Portland St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|13
|.500
|z-N. Colorado
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|N. Arizona
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|20
|.286
|Idaho St.
|3
|12
|.200
|5
|22
|.185
|S. Utah
|3
|12
|.200
|5
|23
|.179
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 6 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|6
|.786
|UNC-Asheville
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|8
|.733
|Liberty
|14
|3
|.824
|19
|11
|.633
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|13
|.567
|High Point
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|Radford
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|16
|.448
|Campbell
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|16
|.448
|Charleston Southern
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Longwood
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|22
|.214
|Presbyterian
|1
|16
|.059
|5
|23
|.179
___
Liberty at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Longwood, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at High Point, 4 p.m.
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.
Radford at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Maryland
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|7
|.750
|Northwestern
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Michigan
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Iowa
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Illinois
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Nebraska
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|15
|.444
|Ohio St.
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|Indiana
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|Rutgers
|2
|14
|.125
|13
|16
|.448
___
Penn St. at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|11
|.607
|UC Irvine
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|13
|.552
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|12
|.538
|Long Beach St.
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|17
|.433
|z-Hawaii
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|CS Northridge
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|15
|.423
|UC Riverside
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|18
|.280
|Cal Poly
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|18
|.333
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|21
|.192
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.