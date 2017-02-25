NCAA Basketball

5:11 am, February 25, 2017
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 15 0 1.000 25 5 .833
Stony Brook 12 3 .800 17 11 .607
UMBC 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 18 11 .621
Albany (NY) 9 6 .600 18 12 .600
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 11 .313 11 20 .355
Hartford 4 11 .267 9 21 .300
Binghamton 3 12 .200 12 18 .400
Maine 2 13 .133 6 24 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 14 1 .933 25 3 .893
SMU 14 1 .933 24 4 .857
Houston 10 5 .667 19 8 .704
UConn 9 6 .600 14 13 .519
UCF 9 7 .563 18 10 .643
Memphis 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Tulsa 7 8 .467 13 14 .481
East Carolina 5 10 .333 13 15 .464
Temple 5 11 .313 14 15 .483
Tulane 2 13 .133 5 22 .185
South Florida 1 15 .063 7 20 .259

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Temple, 12 p.m.

SMU at UConn, 12 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at UCF, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 14 2 .875 23 5 .821
VCU 13 2 .867 23 5 .821
Rhode Island 10 5 .667 18 9 .667
Richmond 10 5 .667 16 11 .593
St. Bonaventure 9 6 .600 17 10 .630
George Mason 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
La Salle 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
George Washington 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Fordham 7 8 .467 13 15 .464
Davidson 7 9 .438 14 13 .519
Saint Louis 4 11 .267 9 19 .321
UMass 3 12 .200 13 15 .464
Saint Joseph’s 3 12 .200 10 17 .370
Duquesne 3 12 .200 10 18 .357

___

Friday’s Games

Dayton 89, Davidson 82, OT

Saturday’s Games

VCU at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 12 3 .800 24 5 .828
Duke 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Louisville 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Florida St. 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Notre Dame 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Miami 9 6 .600 19 8 .704
Syracuse 9 7 .563 17 12 .586
Virginia Tech 8 7 .533 19 8 .704
Virginia 8 7 .533 18 9 .667
Georgia Tech 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
Wake Forest 7 9 .438 16 12 .571
Pittsburgh 4 11 .267 15 13 .536
Clemson 4 11 .267 14 13 .519
NC State 4 12 .250 15 14 .517
Boston College 2 13 .133 9 19 .321

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Virginia at NC State, 12 p.m.

Florida St. at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

North Carolina at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 12 2 .857 23 7 .767
Lipscomb 11 3 .786 19 12 .613
North Florida 8 6 .571 13 18 .419
SC-Upstate 7 7 .500 17 14 .548
Kennesaw St. 7 7 .500 13 17 .433
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 17 14 .548
NJIT 3 11 .214 11 19 .367
Stetson 3 11 .214 11 20 .355

___

Monday, Feb. 27

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 13 2 .867 25 3 .893
Baylor 10 5 .667 23 5 .821
West Virginia 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Iowa St. 10 5 .667 18 9 .667
Oklahoma St. 8 7 .533 19 9 .679
TCU 6 9 .400 17 11 .607
Kansas St. 6 9 .400 17 11 .607
Texas Tech 5 10 .333 17 11 .607
Texas 4 11 .267 10 18 .357
Oklahoma 3 12 .200 9 18 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at TCU, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 3 .813 26 3 .897
Butler 11 5 .688 22 6 .786
Creighton 9 6 .600 22 6 .786
Xavier 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Marquette 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
Seton Hall 7 8 .467 17 10 .630
Providence 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
St. John’s 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
Georgetown 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
DePaul 2 13 .133 9 19 .321

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 3 p.m.

Marquette at Providence, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Butler at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Dakota 12 3 .800 17 8 .680
E. Washington 11 4 .733 19 9 .679
Weber St. 11 4 .733 16 10 .615
Idaho 9 6 .600 14 12 .538
Montana St. 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Montana 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Sacramento St. 7 8 .467 10 16 .385
Portland St. 6 9 .400 13 13 .500
z-N. Colorado 5 10 .333 9 17 .346
N. Arizona 5 10 .333 8 20 .286
Idaho St. 3 12 .200 5 22 .185
S. Utah 3 12 .200 5 23 .179

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 6 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 14 3 .824 22 6 .786
UNC-Asheville 14 3 .824 22 8 .733
Liberty 14 3 .824 19 11 .633
Gardner-Webb 10 7 .588 17 13 .567
High Point 9 8 .529 15 14 .517
Radford 8 9 .471 13 16 .448
Campbell 6 11 .353 13 16 .448
Charleston Southern 6 11 .353 10 18 .357
Longwood 3 14 .176 6 22 .214
Presbyterian 1 16 .059 5 23 .179

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Longwood, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.

Radford at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Wisconsin 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Maryland 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Minnesota 9 6 .600 21 7 .750
Northwestern 9 6 .600 20 8 .714
Michigan St. 9 6 .600 17 11 .607
Michigan 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Iowa 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Illinois 6 9 .400 16 12 .571
Penn St. 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
Nebraska 6 9 .400 12 15 .444
Ohio St. 6 10 .375 16 13 .552
Indiana 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Rutgers 2 14 .125 13 16 .448

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 9 4 .692 17 11 .607
UC Irvine 9 4 .692 16 13 .552
Cal St.-Fullerton 8 5 .615 14 12 .538
Long Beach St. 8 6 .571 13 17 .433
z-Hawaii 7 6 .538 13 13 .500
CS Northridge 7 6 .538 11 15 .423
UC Riverside 5 9 .357 7 18 .280
Cal Poly 4 9 .308 9 18 .333
UC Santa Barbara 3 11 .214 5 21 .192

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

