12:37 am, February 22, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 12:00 am 02/22/2017 12:00am
Share
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 14 0 1.000 24 5 .828
Stony Brook 12 2 .857 17 10 .630
Albany (NY) 9 5 .643 18 11 .621
UMBC 8 6 .571 17 10 .630
New Hampshire 8 6 .571 17 11 .607
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 10 .333 11 19 .367
Binghamton 3 11 .214 12 17 .414
Hartford 3 11 .214 8 21 .276
Maine 2 13 .133 6 24 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 14 1 .933 24 4 .857
Cincinnati 13 1 .929 24 3 .889
Houston 9 5 .643 18 8 .692
UConn 9 5 .643 14 12 .538
Memphis 8 6 .571 18 9 .667
UCF 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
Tulsa 6 8 .429 12 14 .462
Temple 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
East Carolina 5 10 .333 13 15 .464
Tulane 2 13 .133 5 22 .185
South Florida 1 14 .067 7 19 .269

___

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 76, Tulane 73

Wednesday’s Games

UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.

UConn at Houston, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 13 2 .867 22 5 .815
VCU 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Rhode Island 10 5 .667 18 9 .667
Richmond 10 5 .667 16 11 .593
St. Bonaventure 8 6 .571 16 10 .615
George Mason 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
La Salle 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
Davidson 7 8 .467 14 12 .538
George Washington 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
Fordham 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
Saint Louis 4 10 .286 9 18 .333
UMass 3 11 .214 13 14 .481
Saint Joseph’s 3 11 .214 10 16 .385
Duquesne 3 11 .214 10 17 .370

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island 67, La Salle 56

Dayton 83, George Mason 70

Richmond 84, Davidson 76

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at VCU, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UMass at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dayton at Davidson, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 11 3 .786 23 5 .821
Duke 10 4 .714 22 5 .815
Louisville 10 4 .714 22 5 .815
Florida St. 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Notre Dame 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Miami 9 6 .600 19 8 .704
Virginia Tech 8 7 .533 19 8 .704
Virginia 8 7 .533 18 9 .667
Syracuse 8 7 .533 16 12 .571
Georgia Tech 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
Wake Forest 6 9 .400 15 12 .556
Pittsburgh 4 10 .286 15 12 .556
Clemson 4 11 .267 14 13 .519
NC State 4 12 .250 15 14 .517
Boston College 2 13 .133 9 19 .321

___

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 71, Clemson 70

NC State 71, Georgia Tech 69

Wednesday’s Games

Duke at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 11 2 .846 22 7 .759
Lipscomb 10 3 .769 18 12 .600
SC-Upstate 7 6 .538 17 13 .567
Kennesaw St. 7 6 .538 13 16 .448
North Florida 7 6 .538 12 18 .400
Jacksonville 5 8 .385 17 13 .567
Stetson 3 10 .231 11 19 .367
NJIT 2 11 .154 10 19 .345

___

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 12 2 .857 24 3 .889
Baylor 10 5 .667 23 5 .821
West Virginia 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Iowa St. 10 5 .667 18 9 .667
Oklahoma St. 7 7 .500 18 9 .667
TCU 6 8 .429 17 10 .630
Kansas St. 6 8 .429 17 10 .630
Texas Tech 5 10 .333 17 11 .607
Texas 4 11 .267 10 18 .357
Oklahoma 3 12 .200 9 18 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor 60, Oklahoma 54

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 2 .867 26 2 .929
Butler 10 5 .667 21 6 .778
Creighton 9 5 .643 22 5 .815
Xavier 8 6 .571 18 9 .667
Marquette 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
Seton Hall 6 8 .429 16 10 .615
Providence 6 8 .429 16 11 .593
St. John’s 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
Georgetown 5 9 .357 14 13 .519
DePaul 1 13 .071 8 19 .296

___

Tuesday’s Games

Marquette 93, St. John’s 71

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Butler at Villanova, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Dakota 12 3 .800 17 8 .680
Weber St. 11 3 .786 16 9 .640
E. Washington 10 4 .714 18 9 .667
Montana St. 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Montana 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Idaho 8 6 .571 13 12 .520
Sacramento St. 7 7 .500 10 15 .400
Portland St. 5 9 .357 12 13 .480
z-N. Colorado 5 10 .333 9 17 .346
N. Arizona 4 10 .286 7 20 .259
Idaho St. 3 11 .214 5 21 .192
S. Utah 3 11 .214 5 22 .185

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNC-Asheville 14 2 .875 22 7 .759
Winthrop 13 3 .813 21 6 .778
Liberty 13 3 .813 18 11 .621
Gardner-Webb 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
High Point 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
Radford 7 9 .438 12 16 .429
Campbell 6 10 .375 13 15 .464
Charleston Southern 6 10 .375 10 17 .370
Longwood 3 13 .188 6 21 .222
Presbyterian 1 15 .063 5 22 .185

___

Thursday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Liberty, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Wisconsin 11 3 .786 22 5 .815
Maryland 10 4 .714 22 5 .815
Northwestern 9 6 .600 20 8 .714
Minnesota 8 6 .571 20 7 .741
Michigan St. 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Michigan 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
Iowa 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Nebraska 6 8 .429 12 14 .462
Illinois 6 9 .400 16 12 .571
Penn St. 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
Ohio St. 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Indiana 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Rutgers 2 13 .133 13 15 .464

___

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue 74, Penn St. 70, OT

Illinois 66, Northwestern 50

Iowa 96, Indiana 90, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 9 3 .750 16 12 .571
UC Davis 8 4 .667 16 11 .593
Long Beach St. 8 5 .615 13 16 .448
Cal St.-Fullerton 7 5 .583 13 12 .520
CS Northridge 7 5 .583 11 14 .440
z-Hawaii 7 6 .538 13 13 .500
UC Riverside 5 8 .385 7 17 .292
Cal Poly 3 9 .250 8 18 .308
UC Santa Barbara 2 11 .154 4 21 .160

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball