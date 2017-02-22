NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|14
|0
|1.000
|24
|5
|.828
|Stony Brook
|12
|2
|.857
|17
|10
|.630
|Albany (NY)
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|11
|.621
|UMBC
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|New Hampshire
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|11
|.607
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|19
|.367
|Binghamton
|3
|11
|.214
|12
|17
|.414
|Hartford
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|21
|.276
|Maine
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|24
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|14
|1
|.933
|24
|4
|.857
|Cincinnati
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|3
|.889
|Houston
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|8
|.692
|UConn
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|12
|.538
|Memphis
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|UCF
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|Tulsa
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|14
|.462
|Temple
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Tulane
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|22
|.185
|South Florida
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
___
East Carolina 76, Tulane 73
UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.
UConn at Houston, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|5
|.815
|VCU
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Rhode Island
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|9
|.667
|Richmond
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|10
|.615
|George Mason
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|La Salle
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Davidson
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|12
|.538
|George Washington
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|Fordham
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|Saint Louis
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|18
|.333
|UMass
|3
|11
|.214
|13
|14
|.481
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|16
|.385
|Duquesne
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
___
Rhode Island 67, La Salle 56
Dayton 83, George Mason 70
Richmond 84, Davidson 76
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at VCU, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
UMass at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Davidson, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|11
|3
|.786
|23
|5
|.821
|Duke
|10
|4
|.714
|22
|5
|.815
|Louisville
|10
|4
|.714
|22
|5
|.815
|Florida St.
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Notre Dame
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Miami
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|8
|.704
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|8
|.704
|Virginia
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|9
|.667
|Syracuse
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Wake Forest
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|12
|.556
|Pittsburgh
|4
|10
|.286
|15
|12
|.556
|Clemson
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|13
|.519
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|15
|14
|.517
|Boston College
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
___
Virginia Tech 71, Clemson 70
NC State 71, Georgia Tech 69
Duke at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|7
|.759
|Lipscomb
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|12
|.600
|SC-Upstate
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|13
|.567
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|16
|.448
|North Florida
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|18
|.400
|Jacksonville
|5
|8
|.385
|17
|13
|.567
|Stetson
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|19
|.367
|NJIT
|2
|11
|.154
|10
|19
|.345
___
Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|12
|2
|.857
|24
|3
|.889
|Baylor
|10
|5
|.667
|23
|5
|.821
|West Virginia
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Iowa St.
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|9
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|TCU
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|10
|.630
|Kansas St.
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|10
|.630
|Texas Tech
|5
|10
|.333
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|Oklahoma
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|18
|.333
___
Baylor 60, Oklahoma 54
TCU at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|13
|2
|.867
|26
|2
|.929
|Butler
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Creighton
|9
|5
|.643
|22
|5
|.815
|Xavier
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|Marquette
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|Seton Hall
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|10
|.615
|Providence
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|St. John’s
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|Georgetown
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|13
|.519
|DePaul
|1
|13
|.071
|8
|19
|.296
___
Marquette 93, St. John’s 71
DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Providence at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Butler at Villanova, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Dakota
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|8
|.680
|Weber St.
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|9
|.640
|E. Washington
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Montana St.
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|14
|.500
|Montana
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|14
|.500
|Idaho
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|12
|.520
|Sacramento St.
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|Portland St.
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|z-N. Colorado
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|N. Arizona
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|Idaho St.
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|21
|.192
|S. Utah
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|22
|.185
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Weber St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNC-Asheville
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|7
|.759
|Winthrop
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|18
|11
|.621
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|High Point
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Campbell
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|15
|.464
|Charleston Southern
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|Longwood
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|21
|.222
|Presbyterian
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|22
|.185
___
Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.
Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Radford, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Liberty, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 9 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Wisconsin
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|5
|.815
|Maryland
|10
|4
|.714
|22
|5
|.815
|Northwestern
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Minnesota
|8
|6
|.571
|20
|7
|.741
|Michigan St.
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Michigan
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Iowa
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Nebraska
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|14
|.462
|Illinois
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Ohio St.
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|Indiana
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|Rutgers
|2
|13
|.133
|13
|15
|.464
___
Purdue 74, Penn St. 70, OT
Illinois 66, Northwestern 50
Iowa 96, Indiana 90, OT
Michigan at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|12
|.571
|UC Davis
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Long Beach St.
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|16
|.448
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|12
|.520
|CS Northridge
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|14
|.440
|z-Hawaii
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|UC Riverside
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|17
|.292
|Cal Poly
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|18
|.308
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|21
|.160
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.