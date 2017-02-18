12:30 am, February 18, 2017
NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 12:00 am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 14 0 1.000 24 5 .828
Stony Brook 11 2 .846 16 10 .615
Albany (NY) 8 5 .615 17 11 .607
UMBC 7 6 .538 16 10 .615
New Hampshire 7 6 .538 16 11 .593
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 9 .357 11 18 .379
Binghamton 3 10 .231 12 16 .429
Hartford 3 10 .231 8 20 .286
Maine 2 12 .143 6 23 .207

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Maine, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 13 1 .929 23 4 .852
Cincinnati 12 1 .923 23 3 .885
Houston 9 4 .692 18 7 .720
UConn 8 5 .615 13 12 .520
Memphis 8 6 .571 18 9 .667
UCF 7 7 .500 16 10 .615
Tulsa 6 7 .462 12 13 .480
Temple 5 9 .357 14 13 .519
East Carolina 4 9 .308 12 14 .462
Tulane 1 12 .077 4 21 .160
South Florida 1 13 .071 7 18 .280

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

South Florida at Tulane, 2 p.m.

UCF at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

SMU at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UConn at Temple, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Dayton 11 2 .846 20 5 .800
Richmond 9 5 .643 15 11 .577
George Mason 8 5 .615 18 8 .692
St. Bonaventure 8 5 .615 16 9 .640
Rhode Island 8 5 .615 16 9 .640
La Salle 7 6 .538 13 11 .542
Davidson 6 7 .462 13 11 .542
George Washington 5 8 .385 13 13 .500
Fordham 5 8 .385 11 15 .423
Saint Louis 4 9 .308 9 17 .346
UMass 3 10 .231 13 13 .500
Saint Joseph’s 3 10 .231 10 15 .400
Duquesne 3 10 .231 10 16 .385

___

Friday’s Games

VCU 84, Richmond 73

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at UMass, 12 p.m.

Saint Louis at Fordham, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Rhode Island at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

George Washington at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 10 3 .769 22 5 .815
Duke 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Louisville 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Florida St. 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Notre Dame 9 5 .643 20 7 .741
Virginia 8 5 .615 18 7 .720
Syracuse 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Virginia Tech 7 6 .538 18 7 .720
Miami 7 6 .538 17 8 .680
Georgia Tech 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
Wake Forest 6 8 .429 15 11 .577
Clemson 4 9 .308 14 11 .560
Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 14 12 .538
NC State 3 11 .214 14 13 .519
Boston College 2 12 .143 9 18 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at NC State, 12 p.m.

Clemson at Miami, 12 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Miami at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Florida St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 10 2 .833 21 7 .750
Lipscomb 9 3 .750 17 12 .586
SC-Upstate 7 5 .583 17 12 .586
North Florida 7 5 .583 12 17 .414
Kennesaw St. 6 6 .500 12 16 .429
Jacksonville 5 7 .417 17 12 .586
Stetson 3 9 .250 11 18 .379
NJIT 1 11 .083 9 19 .321

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

Stetson at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 11 2 .846 23 3 .885
Baylor 9 4 .692 22 4 .846
West Virginia 8 5 .615 20 6 .769
Iowa St. 8 5 .615 16 9 .640
Oklahoma St. 6 7 .462 17 9 .654
TCU 6 7 .462 17 9 .654
Texas Tech 5 8 .385 17 9 .654
Kansas St. 5 8 .385 16 10 .615
Texas 4 9 .308 10 16 .385
Oklahoma 3 10 .231 9 16 .360

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at Baylor, 1 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Texas at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 12 2 .857 25 2 .926
Butler 9 5 .643 20 6 .769
Creighton 8 5 .615 21 5 .808
Xavier 8 5 .615 18 8 .692
Seton Hall 6 7 .462 16 9 .640
Marquette 6 7 .462 15 10 .600
Providence 6 8 .429 16 11 .593
St. John’s 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
Georgetown 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
DePaul 1 12 .077 8 18 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Seton Hall, 12:30 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

DePaul at Butler, 1:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 11 2 .846 16 8 .667
North Dakota 11 3 .786 16 8 .667
E. Washington 10 4 .714 18 9 .667
Idaho 8 6 .571 13 12 .520
Montana St. 8 6 .571 13 14 .481
Montana 8 6 .571 13 14 .481
Sacramento St. 7 6 .538 10 14 .417
Portland St. 5 8 .385 12 12 .500
N. Arizona 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
z-N. Colorado 4 10 .286 8 17 .320
Idaho St. 3 10 .231 5 20 .200
S. Utah 2 11 .154 4 22 .154

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

E. Washington 77, Idaho 67

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

North Dakota at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNC-Asheville 13 2 .867 21 7 .750
Liberty 13 2 .867 18 10 .643
Winthrop 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Gardner-Webb 8 7 .533 15 13 .536
High Point 8 7 .533 14 13 .519
Campbell 6 9 .400 13 14 .481
Radford 6 9 .400 11 16 .407
Charleston Southern 5 10 .333 9 17 .346
Longwood 3 12 .200 6 20 .231
Presbyterian 1 14 .067 5 21 .192

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 10 3 .769 22 4 .846
Wisconsin 10 3 .769 21 5 .808
Purdue 10 3 .769 21 5 .808
Northwestern 8 5 .615 19 7 .731
Michigan St. 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
Minnesota 7 6 .538 19 7 .731
Michigan 7 6 .538 17 9 .654
Iowa 6 7 .462 14 12 .538
Penn St. 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
Nebraska 5 8 .385 11 14 .440
Ohio St. 5 9 .357 15 12 .556
Indiana 5 9 .357 15 12 .556
Illinois 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
Rutgers 2 12 .143 13 14 .481

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Michigan St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 8 3 .727 16 10 .615
UC Irvine 8 3 .727 15 12 .556
CS Northridge 7 5 .583 11 14 .440
Long Beach St. 7 5 .583 12 16 .429
Cal St.-Fullerton 6 5 .545 12 12 .500
z-Hawaii 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
UC Riverside 5 7 .417 7 16 .304
Cal Poly 3 8 .273 8 17 .320
UC Santa Barbara 2 10 .167 4 20 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.

