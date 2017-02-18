NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|14
|0
|1.000
|24
|5
|.828
|Stony Brook
|11
|2
|.846
|16
|10
|.615
|Albany (NY)
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|11
|.607
|UMBC
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|10
|.615
|New Hampshire
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|11
|.593
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|18
|.379
|Binghamton
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|16
|.429
|Hartford
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|20
|.286
|Maine
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|23
|.207
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Maine, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|13
|1
|.929
|23
|4
|.852
|Cincinnati
|12
|1
|.923
|23
|3
|.885
|Houston
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|7
|.720
|UConn
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|12
|.520
|Memphis
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|UCF
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|10
|.615
|Tulsa
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|13
|.480
|Temple
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|13
|.519
|East Carolina
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|14
|.462
|Tulane
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|21
|.160
|South Florida
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
___
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
South Florida at Tulane, 2 p.m.
UCF at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
SMU at Houston, 6 p.m.
UConn at Temple, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Dayton
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|5
|.800
|Richmond
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|11
|.577
|George Mason
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|8
|.692
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|9
|.640
|Rhode Island
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|9
|.640
|La Salle
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|Davidson
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|11
|.542
|George Washington
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Fordham
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|Saint Louis
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|17
|.346
|UMass
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|13
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|15
|.400
|Duquesne
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|16
|.385
___
VCU 84, Richmond 73
Davidson at UMass, 12 p.m.
Saint Louis at Fordham, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Rhode Island at George Mason, 4 p.m.
George Washington at Duquesne, 12 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|10
|3
|.769
|22
|5
|.815
|Duke
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Louisville
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Florida St.
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Notre Dame
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|7
|.741
|Virginia
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|7
|.720
|Syracuse
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Virginia Tech
|7
|6
|.538
|18
|7
|.720
|Miami
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|8
|.680
|Georgia Tech
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|Wake Forest
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|11
|.577
|Clemson
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|11
|.560
|Pittsburgh
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
|NC State
|3
|11
|.214
|14
|13
|.519
|Boston College
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|18
|.333
___
Notre Dame at NC State, 12 p.m.
Clemson at Miami, 12 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Florida St., 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|7
|.750
|Lipscomb
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|12
|.586
|SC-Upstate
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|12
|.586
|North Florida
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|17
|.414
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|Jacksonville
|5
|7
|.417
|17
|12
|.586
|Stetson
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
|NJIT
|1
|11
|.083
|9
|19
|.321
___
Florida Gulf Coast at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
Stetson at NJIT, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|11
|2
|.846
|23
|3
|.885
|Baylor
|9
|4
|.692
|22
|4
|.846
|West Virginia
|8
|5
|.615
|20
|6
|.769
|Iowa St.
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|9
|.640
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|TCU
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|Texas Tech
|5
|8
|.385
|17
|9
|.654
|Kansas St.
|5
|8
|.385
|16
|10
|.615
|Texas
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|16
|.385
|Oklahoma
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|16
|.360
___
Kansas at Baylor, 1 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|12
|2
|.857
|25
|2
|.926
|Butler
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|6
|.769
|Creighton
|8
|5
|.615
|21
|5
|.808
|Xavier
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|8
|.692
|Seton Hall
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|9
|.640
|Marquette
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|Providence
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|St. John’s
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|Georgetown
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|12
|.538
|DePaul
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|18
|.308
___
Villanova at Seton Hall, 12:30 p.m.
Xavier at Marquette, 8 p.m.
DePaul at Butler, 1:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 3:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|11
|2
|.846
|16
|8
|.667
|North Dakota
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|8
|.667
|E. Washington
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Idaho
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|12
|.520
|Montana St.
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|Montana
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|Sacramento St.
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|14
|.417
|Portland St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|12
|.500
|N. Arizona
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|Idaho St.
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|20
|.200
|S. Utah
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|22
|.154
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
E. Washington 77, Idaho 67
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
North Dakota at Weber St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNC-Asheville
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|7
|.750
|Liberty
|13
|2
|.867
|18
|10
|.643
|Winthrop
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|High Point
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|13
|.519
|Campbell
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|Radford
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|16
|.407
|Charleston Southern
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Longwood
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|20
|.231
|Presbyterian
|1
|14
|.067
|5
|21
|.192
___
UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Liberty at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|10
|3
|.769
|22
|4
|.846
|Wisconsin
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|5
|.808
|Purdue
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|5
|.808
|Northwestern
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|Michigan St.
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|Minnesota
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Michigan
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|Iowa
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|Penn St.
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|Nebraska
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|14
|.440
|Ohio St.
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|Indiana
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|Illinois
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|Rutgers
|2
|12
|.143
|13
|14
|.481
___
Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Ohio St., 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|10
|.615
|UC Irvine
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|12
|.556
|CS Northridge
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|14
|.440
|Long Beach St.
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|16
|.429
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|12
|.500
|z-Hawaii
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|UC Riverside
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|16
|.304
|Cal Poly
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|17
|.320
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|20
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.