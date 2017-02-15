12:21 am, February 15, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 12:00 am 02/15/2017 12:00am
Share
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 13 0 1.000 23 5 .821
Stony Brook 10 2 .833 15 10 .600
UMBC 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Albany (NY) 7 5 .583 16 11 .593
New Hampshire 6 6 .500 15 11 .577
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 8 .385 11 17 .393
Hartford 3 9 .250 8 19 .296
Binghamton 3 10 .231 12 16 .429
Maine 2 11 .154 6 22 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 12 1 .923 22 4 .846
Cincinnati 11 1 .917 22 3 .880
Houston 9 4 .692 18 7 .720
Memphis 8 5 .615 18 8 .692
UConn 7 5 .583 12 12 .500
UCF 7 7 .500 16 10 .615
Tulsa 6 7 .462 12 13 .480
Temple 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
East Carolina 3 9 .250 11 14 .440
Tulane 1 11 .083 4 20 .167
South Florida 1 12 .077 7 17 .292

___

Tuesday’s Games

UCF 71, Tulsa 53

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at UConn, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
Dayton 11 2 .846 20 5 .800
Richmond 9 4 .692 15 10 .600
Rhode Island 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
George Mason 8 5 .615 18 8 .692
St. Bonaventure 7 5 .583 15 9 .625
La Salle 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Davidson 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
George Washington 5 7 .417 13 12 .520
Fordham 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Saint Louis 4 9 .308 9 17 .346
UMass 3 9 .250 13 12 .520
Saint Joseph’s 3 10 .231 10 15 .400
Duquesne 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Tuesday’s Games

VCU 91, Saint Joseph’s 81

George Mason 93, Richmond 70

Dayton 85, Saint Louis 63

Wednesday’s Games

George Washington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

UMass at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

VCU at Richmond, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 9 3 .750 21 5 .808
Louisville 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Florida St. 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Duke 8 4 .667 20 5 .800
Virginia 8 4 .667 18 6 .750
Notre Dame 9 5 .643 20 7 .741
Syracuse 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Virginia Tech 7 6 .538 18 7 .720
Miami 6 6 .500 16 8 .667
Georgia Tech 6 6 .500 15 10 .600
Wake Forest 6 8 .429 15 11 .577
Clemson 4 9 .308 14 11 .560
Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 14 12 .538
NC State 3 10 .231 14 12 .538
Boston College 2 12 .143 9 18 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson 95, Wake Forest 83

Notre Dame 84, Boston College 76

Virginia Tech 66, Pittsburgh 63

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 8 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 9 2 .818 20 7 .741
Lipscomb 9 2 .818 17 11 .607
SC-Upstate 7 4 .636 17 11 .607
Kennesaw St. 6 5 .545 12 15 .444
North Florida 6 5 .545 11 17 .393
Jacksonville 4 7 .364 16 12 .571
Stetson 2 9 .182 10 18 .357
NJIT 1 10 .091 9 18 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Stetson at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 11 2 .846 23 3 .885
Baylor 9 4 .692 22 4 .846
West Virginia 8 5 .615 20 6 .769
Iowa St. 7 5 .583 15 9 .625
TCU 6 6 .500 17 8 .680
Oklahoma St. 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Kansas St. 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Texas Tech 5 8 .385 17 9 .654
Texas 4 9 .308 10 16 .385
Oklahoma 3 10 .231 9 16 .360

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma 70, Texas 66

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 12 2 .857 25 2 .926
Creighton 8 4 .667 21 4 .840
Xavier 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
Butler 8 5 .615 19 6 .760
Marquette 6 7 .462 15 10 .600
St. John’s 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
Seton Hall 5 7 .417 15 9 .625
Providence 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
Georgetown 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
DePaul 1 12 .077 8 18 .308

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 10 2 .833 15 8 .652
North Dakota 10 3 .769 15 8 .652
E. Washington 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Idaho 8 5 .615 13 11 .542
Montana 8 5 .615 13 13 .500
Montana St. 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Sacramento St. 6 6 .500 9 14 .391
Portland St. 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
z-N. Colorado 4 9 .308 8 16 .333
N. Arizona 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
Idaho St. 3 9 .250 5 19 .208
S. Utah 2 11 .154 4 22 .154

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

North Dakota at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 13 2 .867 18 10 .643
UNC-Asheville 12 2 .857 20 7 .741
Winthrop 11 3 .786 19 6 .760
High Point 8 7 .533 14 13 .519
Gardner-Webb 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Campbell 6 8 .429 13 13 .500
Radford 6 8 .429 11 15 .423
Charleston Southern 4 10 .286 8 17 .320
Longwood 3 11 .214 6 19 .240
Presbyterian 1 13 .071 5 20 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 55, High Point 52

Wednesday’s Games

Radford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wisconsin 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Purdue 10 3 .769 21 5 .808
Maryland 9 3 .750 21 4 .840
Northwestern 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Michigan St. 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
Minnesota 6 6 .500 18 7 .720
Michigan 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Iowa 6 7 .462 14 12 .538
Penn St. 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
Indiana 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
Nebraska 5 8 .385 11 14 .440
Ohio St. 5 9 .357 15 12 .556
Illinois 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
Rutgers 2 12 .143 13 14 .481

___

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue 74, Rutgers 55

Nebraska 82, Penn St. 66

Michigan St. 74, Ohio St. 66

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 8 2 .800 16 9 .640
UC Irvine 8 3 .727 15 12 .556
CS Northridge 7 4 .636 11 13 .458
z-Hawaii 6 5 .545 12 12 .500
Long Beach St. 6 5 .545 11 16 .407
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 5 .500 11 12 .478
UC Riverside 5 6 .455 7 15 .318
Cal Poly 2 8 .200 7 17 .292
UC Santa Barbara 1 10 .091 3 20 .130

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball