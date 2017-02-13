NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|13
|0
|1.000
|23
|5
|.821
|Stony Brook
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|10
|.600
|UMBC
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Albany (NY)
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|11
|.593
|New Hampshire
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|17
|.393
|Hartford
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|Binghamton
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|16
|.429
|Maine
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|22
|.214
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Vermont 77, UMBC 74
Stony Brook 67, Maine 66
Hartford 87, Mass.-Lowell 84, OT
New Hampshire 63, Binghamton 55
UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|4
|.846
|Cincinnati
|11
|1
|.917
|22
|3
|.880
|Houston
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|7
|.720
|Memphis
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|8
|.692
|UConn
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|12
|.500
|Tulsa
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|UCF
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|Temple
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|12
|.538
|East Carolina
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|14
|.440
|Tulane
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|20
|.167
|South Florida
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|17
|.292
___
Temple 74, Memphis 62
SMU 60, Cincinnati 51
Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Dayton
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|5
|.792
|Richmond
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|9
|.625
|Rhode Island
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|George Mason
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|9
|.625
|La Salle
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Davidson
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|George Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|12
|.520
|Fordham
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Saint Louis
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|UMass
|3
|9
|.250
|13
|12
|.520
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|14
|.417
|Duquesne
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 6 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
George Washington at Davidson, 7 p.m.
La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
UMass at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|5
|.808
|Florida St.
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Duke
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Louisville
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Virginia
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Notre Dame
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|Syracuse
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|Virginia Tech
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|7
|.708
|Miami
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|8
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Wake Forest
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
|Clemson
|3
|9
|.250
|13
|11
|.542
|NC State
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
|Boston College
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|17
|.346
___
Virginia Tech 80, Virginia 78, 2OT
Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, 8 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|7
|.741
|Lipscomb
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|11
|.607
|SC-Upstate
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|11
|.607
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|15
|.444
|North Florida
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|17
|.393
|Jacksonville
|4
|7
|.364
|16
|12
|.571
|Stetson
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|18
|.357
|NJIT
|1
|10
|.091
|9
|18
|.333
___
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|3
|.880
|Baylor
|9
|3
|.750
|22
|3
|.880
|West Virginia
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Iowa St.
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|9
|.625
|TCU
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|9
|.640
|Kansas St.
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|9
|.640
|Texas Tech
|4
|8
|.333
|16
|9
|.640
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Oklahoma
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|16
|.333
___
Baylor at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|11
|2
|.846
|24
|2
|.923
|Creighton
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|4
|.840
|Xavier
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Butler
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|6
|.760
|Marquette
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|St. John’s
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|Seton Hall
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|9
|.625
|Providence
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|Georgetown
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|12
|.538
|DePaul
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|17
|.320
___
Villanova at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
St. John’s at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|8
|.652
|North Dakota
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|8
|.652
|E. Washington
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Idaho
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|11
|.542
|Montana
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|13
|.500
|Montana St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Sacramento St.
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|Portland St.
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|N. Arizona
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|Idaho St.
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|19
|.208
|S. Utah
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|22
|.154
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNC-Asheville
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|7
|.741
|Liberty
|12
|2
|.857
|17
|10
|.630
|Winthrop
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|6
|.760
|High Point
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|12
|.538
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Campbell
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|Radford
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|Charleston Southern
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|Longwood
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|19
|.240
|Presbyterian
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|20
|.200
___
High Point at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Radford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wisconsin
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Maryland
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|4
|.840
|Purdue
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|5
|.800
|Northwestern
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Michigan St.
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Michigan
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Iowa
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|Penn St.
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|Ohio St.
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|Indiana
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|Nebraska
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|Illinois
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|Rutgers
|2
|11
|.154
|13
|13
|.500
___
Michigan 75, Indiana 63
Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 59
Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 9 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|9
|.640
|UC Irvine
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|12
|.556
|CS Northridge
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|13
|.458
|z-Hawaii
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|12
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|16
|.407
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|UC Riverside
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|15
|.318
|Cal Poly
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|17
|.292
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|20
|.130
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Irvine 72, Hawaii 58
Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.