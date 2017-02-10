NCAA Basketball

3:14 am, February 10, 2017
Local
By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 3:00 am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 12 0 1.000 22 5 .815
Stony Brook 9 2 .818 14 10 .583
UMBC 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Albany (NY) 7 5 .583 16 11 .593
New Hampshire 5 6 .455 14 11 .560
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 7 .417 11 16 .407
Binghamton 3 9 .250 12 15 .444
Hartford 2 9 .182 7 19 .269
Maine 2 10 .167 6 21 .222

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

Albany (NY) 66, Binghamton 54

Mass.-Lowell 100, Maine 68

Hartford 84, UMBC 77

Vermont 82, New Hampshire 74

Sunday’s Games

Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 11 0 1.000 22 2 .917
SMU 11 1 .917 21 4 .840
Memphis 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
Houston 8 4 .667 17 7 .708
Tulsa 6 5 .545 12 11 .522
UConn 6 5 .545 11 12 .478
UCF 6 6 .500 15 9 .625
Temple 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
East Carolina 3 8 .273 11 13 .458
Tulane 1 11 .083 4 20 .167
South Florida 0 12 .000 6 17 .261

___

Thursday’s Games

SMU 66, Temple 50

Saturday’s Games

UConn at UCF, 6 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Temple at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Dayton 9 2 .818 18 5 .783
Rhode Island 8 3 .727 16 7 .696
Richmond 8 3 .727 14 9 .609
St. Bonaventure 7 4 .636 15 8 .652
La Salle 7 4 .636 13 9 .591
George Mason 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Davidson 5 6 .455 12 10 .545
George Washington 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
Fordham 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
Saint Joseph’s 3 8 .273 10 13 .435
Saint Louis 3 8 .273 8 16 .333
UMass 2 9 .182 12 12 .500
Duquesne 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at La Salle, 2 p.m.

UMass at Saint Joseph’s, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Davidson at VCU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida St. 9 3 .750 21 4 .840
North Carolina 9 3 .750 21 5 .808
Virginia 8 3 .727 18 5 .783
Syracuse 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
Duke 7 4 .636 19 5 .792
Louisville 7 4 .636 19 5 .792
Notre Dame 7 5 .583 18 7 .720
Miami 6 5 .545 16 7 .696
Virginia Tech 5 6 .455 16 7 .696
Georgia Tech 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
Wake Forest 5 7 .417 14 10 .583
Clemson 3 8 .273 13 10 .565
NC State 3 9 .250 14 11 .560
Pittsburgh 2 9 .182 13 11 .542
Boston College 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Thursday’s Games

Duke 86, North Carolina 78

Saturday’s Games

NC State at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Duke, 1 p.m.

Miami at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 8 2 .800 19 7 .731
Lipscomb 8 2 .800 16 11 .593
SC-Upstate 6 4 .600 16 11 .593
Kennesaw St. 6 4 .600 12 14 .462
North Florida 6 4 .600 11 16 .407
Jacksonville 3 7 .300 15 12 .556
Stetson 2 8 .200 10 17 .370
NJIT 1 9 .100 9 17 .346

___

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 92, Stetson 85

SC-Upstate 70, Jacksonville 67

Lipscomb 65, Florida Gulf Coast 60

North Florida 91, NJIT 69

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.

SC-Upstate at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 9 2 .818 21 3 .875
Baylor 8 3 .727 21 3 .875
West Virginia 7 4 .636 19 5 .792
TCU 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
Iowa St. 6 5 .545 14 9 .609
Kansas St. 5 6 .455 16 8 .667
Texas Tech 4 7 .364 16 8 .667
Oklahoma St. 4 7 .364 15 9 .625
Texas 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
Oklahoma 2 9 .182 8 15 .348

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 10 2 .833 23 2 .920
Xavier 8 3 .727 18 6 .750
Butler 8 4 .667 19 5 .792
Creighton 7 4 .636 20 4 .833
Marquette 6 6 .500 15 9 .625
Seton Hall 5 6 .455 15 8 .652
St. John’s 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
Providence 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Georgetown 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
DePaul 1 10 .091 8 16 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.

Butler at Providence, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 9 2 .818 14 8 .636
North Dakota 9 3 .750 14 8 .636
E. Washington 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
Idaho 8 4 .667 13 10 .565
Montana 7 5 .583 12 13 .480
Montana St. 6 6 .500 11 14 .440
Portland St. 5 6 .455 12 10 .545
Sacramento St. 5 6 .455 8 14 .364
z-N. Colorado 4 8 .333 8 15 .348
N. Arizona 4 8 .333 7 18 .280
Idaho St. 3 8 .273 5 18 .217
S. Utah 2 10 .167 4 21 .160

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota 95, E. Washington 86

Montana 70, S. Utah 55

N. Arizona 69, Montana St. 63

Idaho 88, N. Colorado 76

Portland St. 74, Idaho St. 69

Sacramento St. 77, Weber St. 74

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Idaho at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

Montana at N. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNC-Asheville 11 2 .846 19 7 .731
Liberty 11 2 .846 16 10 .615
Winthrop 10 3 .769 18 6 .750
High Point 8 5 .615 14 11 .560
Gardner-Webb 7 6 .538 14 12 .538
Campbell 5 8 .385 12 13 .480
Radford 5 8 .385 10 15 .400
Charleston Southern 4 9 .308 8 16 .333
Longwood 3 10 .231 6 18 .250
Presbyterian 1 12 .077 5 19 .208

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point 68, Presbyterian 58

Liberty 92, Gardner-Webb 87, 2OT

Radford 79, Charleston Southern 67

UNC-Asheville 104, Winthrop 101, 2OT

Campbell 83, Longwood 79

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 12 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Liberty, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wisconsin 10 1 .909 21 3 .875
Purdue 9 3 .750 20 5 .800
Maryland 8 3 .727 20 4 .833
Northwestern 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Michigan St. 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Iowa 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Minnesota 5 6 .455 17 7 .708
Michigan 5 6 .455 15 9 .625
Ohio St. 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
Indiana 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
Penn St. 5 7 .417 13 12 .520
Illinois 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Nebraska 4 8 .333 10 14 .417
Rutgers 2 10 .167 13 12 .520

___

Thursday’s Games

Purdue 69, Indiana 64

Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 69, OT

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

Penn St. at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 7 2 .778 15 9 .625
UC Irvine 7 3 .700 14 12 .538
z-Hawaii 6 4 .600 12 11 .522
CS Northridge 6 4 .600 10 13 .435
Long Beach St. 6 4 .600 11 15 .423
UC Riverside 5 5 .500 7 14 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Cal Poly 2 8 .200 7 17 .292
UC Santa Barbara 1 9 .100 3 19 .136

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

Long Beach St. 78, UC Riverside 71

Friday’s Games

Hawaii 74, Cal Poly 65

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

NCAA Basketball
NCAA Basketball