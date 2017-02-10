NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|12
|0
|1.000
|22
|5
|.815
|Stony Brook
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|10
|.583
|UMBC
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|11
|.593
|New Hampshire
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|11
|.560
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|16
|.407
|Binghamton
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|15
|.444
|Hartford
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|19
|.269
|Maine
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|21
|.222
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Albany (NY) 66, Binghamton 54
Mass.-Lowell 100, Maine 68
Hartford 84, UMBC 77
Vermont 82, New Hampshire 74
Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|SMU
|11
|1
|.917
|21
|4
|.840
|Memphis
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Houston
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Tulsa
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|UConn
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|12
|.478
|UCF
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Temple
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Tulane
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|20
|.167
|South Florida
|0
|12
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
___
SMU 66, Temple 50
UConn at UCF, 6 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.
Temple at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Dayton
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|5
|.783
|Rhode Island
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|7
|.696
|Richmond
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|9
|.609
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|La Salle
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|George Mason
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Davidson
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|George Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|Fordham
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|13
|.435
|Saint Louis
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|16
|.333
|UMass
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Duquesne
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Richmond at La Salle, 2 p.m.
UMass at Saint Joseph’s, 2:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Fordham at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Davidson at VCU, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida St.
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|4
|.840
|North Carolina
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|5
|.808
|Virginia
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|5
|.783
|Syracuse
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Duke
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Louisville
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Notre Dame
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|7
|.720
|Miami
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|7
|.696
|Virginia Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|7
|.696
|Georgia Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Wake Forest
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Clemson
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|10
|.565
|NC State
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
|Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|.182
|13
|11
|.542
|Boston College
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Duke 86, North Carolina 78
NC State at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Clemson at Duke, 1 p.m.
Miami at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Lipscomb
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|11
|.593
|SC-Upstate
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|11
|.593
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|14
|.462
|North Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|16
|.407
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|.300
|15
|12
|.556
|Stetson
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|17
|.370
|NJIT
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|17
|.346
___
Kennesaw St. 92, Stetson 85
SC-Upstate 70, Jacksonville 67
Lipscomb 65, Florida Gulf Coast 60
North Florida 91, NJIT 69
Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.
SC-Upstate at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|3
|.875
|Baylor
|8
|3
|.727
|21
|3
|.875
|West Virginia
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|TCU
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Iowa St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|9
|.609
|Kansas St.
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Texas Tech
|4
|7
|.364
|16
|8
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|7
|.364
|15
|9
|.625
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Oklahoma
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|15
|.348
___
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|10
|2
|.833
|23
|2
|.920
|Xavier
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Butler
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|5
|.792
|Creighton
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|4
|.833
|Marquette
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|8
|.652
|St. John’s
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|Providence
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Georgetown
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|DePaul
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|16
|.333
___
Seton Hall at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.
Butler at Providence, 4 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|8
|.636
|North Dakota
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|8
|.636
|E. Washington
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Idaho
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|Montana
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|13
|.480
|Montana St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Portland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|Sacramento St.
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|14
|.364
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|N. Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|Idaho St.
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|18
|.217
|S. Utah
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|21
|.160
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
North Dakota 95, E. Washington 86
Montana 70, S. Utah 55
N. Arizona 69, Montana St. 63
Idaho 88, N. Colorado 76
Portland St. 74, Idaho St. 69
Sacramento St. 77, Weber St. 74
Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Idaho at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
Montana at N. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNC-Asheville
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|7
|.731
|Liberty
|11
|2
|.846
|16
|10
|.615
|Winthrop
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|6
|.750
|High Point
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|11
|.560
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Campbell
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Radford
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|15
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|Longwood
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|18
|.250
|Presbyterian
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|19
|.208
___
High Point 68, Presbyterian 58
Liberty 92, Gardner-Webb 87, 2OT
Radford 79, Charleston Southern 67
UNC-Asheville 104, Winthrop 101, 2OT
Campbell 83, Longwood 79
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 12 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Liberty, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wisconsin
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|3
|.875
|Purdue
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|5
|.800
|Maryland
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|4
|.833
|Northwestern
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Michigan St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Michigan
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Ohio St.
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|Indiana
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|Penn St.
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|12
|.520
|Illinois
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Nebraska
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|Rutgers
|2
|10
|.167
|13
|12
|.520
___
Purdue 69, Indiana 64
Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 69, OT
Minnesota at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
Penn St. at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|12
|.538
|CS Northridge
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|z-Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|15
|.400
|UC Riverside
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|13
|.350
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Cal Poly
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|16
|.304
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|19
|.136
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.