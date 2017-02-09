NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|11
|0
|1.000
|21
|5
|.808
|Stony Brook
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|10
|.583
|UMBC
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Albany (NY)
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|11
|.577
|New Hampshire
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|16
|.385
|Binghamton
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|14
|.462
|Maine
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|20
|.231
|Hartford
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 9 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|SMU
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|4
|.833
|Memphis
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Houston
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Tulsa
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|UConn
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|12
|.478
|UCF
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Temple
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Tulane
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|20
|.167
|South Florida
|0
|12
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
___
UConn 97, South Florida 51
Houston 91, Tulane 62
Cincinnati 60, UCF 50
SMU at Temple, 9 p.m.
UConn at UCF, 6 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Dayton
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|5
|.783
|Rhode Island
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|7
|.696
|Richmond
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|9
|.609
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|La Salle
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|George Mason
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Davidson
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|George Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|Fordham
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|13
|.435
|Saint Louis
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|16
|.333
|UMass
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Duquesne
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
La Salle 67, Fordham 52
George Mason 76, Davidson 69
St. Bonaventure 70, Saint Louis 55
VCU 54, George Washington 53
Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Richmond at La Salle, 2 p.m.
UMass at Saint Joseph’s, 2:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Fordham at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Davidson at VCU, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|4
|.840
|Florida St.
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|4
|.840
|Virginia
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|5
|.783
|Syracuse
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Louisville
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Duke
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Notre Dame
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|7
|.720
|Miami
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|7
|.696
|Virginia Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|7
|.696
|Georgia Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Wake Forest
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Clemson
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|10
|.565
|NC State
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
|Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|.182
|13
|11
|.542
|Boston College
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Florida St. 95, NC State 71
Pittsburgh 83, Boston College 72
Miami 74, Virginia Tech 68
North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Clemson at Duke, 1 p.m.
Miami at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|6
|.760
|Lipscomb
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|11
|.577
|SC-Upstate
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|11
|.577
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|14
|.440
|North Florida
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|16
|.385
|Jacksonville
|3
|6
|.333
|15
|11
|.577
|Stetson
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|16
|.385
|NJIT
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|16
|.360
___
Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
NJIT at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.
SC-Upstate at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|3
|.875
|Baylor
|8
|3
|.727
|21
|3
|.875
|West Virginia
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|TCU
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Iowa St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|9
|.609
|Kansas St.
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Texas Tech
|4
|7
|.364
|16
|8
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|7
|.364
|15
|9
|.625
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Oklahoma
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|15
|.348
___
Baylor 72, Oklahoma St. 69
West Virginia 61, Oklahoma 50
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|10
|2
|.833
|23
|2
|.920
|Xavier
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Butler
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|5
|.792
|Creighton
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|4
|.833
|Marquette
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|8
|.652
|St. John’s
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|Providence
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Georgetown
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|DePaul
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|16
|.333
___
Xavier 72, DePaul 61
Seton Hall 72, Providence 70, OT
Seton Hall at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.
Butler at Providence, 4 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|7
|.667
|E. Washington
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|North Dakota
|8
|3
|.727
|13
|8
|.619
|Idaho
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|10
|.545
|Montana St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Montana
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Portland St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Sacramento St.
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|14
|.333
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Idaho St.
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|17
|.227
|N. Arizona
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|S. Utah
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|20
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
E. Washington at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Idaho at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
Montana at N. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|UNC-Asheville
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|Liberty
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|10
|.600
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|High Point
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|Campbell
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Radford
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Longwood
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
|Presbyterian
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|18
|.217
___
High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 12 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Liberty, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wisconsin
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|Maryland
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|4
|.833
|Purdue
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Northwestern
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Michigan St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Indiana
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Michigan
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Ohio St.
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|Penn St.
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|12
|.520
|Nebraska
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|13
|.435
|Illinois
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Rutgers
|2
|10
|.167
|13
|12
|.520
___
Ohio St. 70, Rutgers 64
Minnesota 101, Iowa 89, 2OT
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
Penn St. at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|12
|.538
|CS Northridge
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|z-Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|15
|.400
|UC Riverside
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|13
|.350
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Cal Poly
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|16
|.304
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|19
|.136
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine 64, UC Santa Barbara 47
Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.