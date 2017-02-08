NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|11
|0
|1.000
|21
|5
|.808
|Stony Brook
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|10
|.583
|UMBC
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Albany (NY)
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|11
|.577
|New Hampshire
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|16
|.385
|Binghamton
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|14
|.462
|Maine
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|20
|.231
|Hartford
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 9 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|2
|.913
|SMU
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|4
|.833
|Memphis
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Houston
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|7
|.696
|UCF
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|8
|.652
|Tulsa
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|UConn
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|Temple
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Tulane
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|19
|.174
|South Florida
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
___
Memphis 66, Tulsa 44
South Florida at UConn, 7 p.m.
Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
UCF at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.
SMU at Temple, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|5
|.783
|VCU
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Rhode Island
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|7
|.696
|Richmond
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|9
|.609
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|La Salle
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|George Mason
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Davidson
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|George Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Fordham
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|Saint Louis
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|13
|.435
|UMass
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Duquesne
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Rhode Island 70, UMass 62
Dayton 77, Saint Joseph’s 70
La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
VCU at George Washington, 9 p.m.
Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|4
|.840
|Florida St.
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|4
|.833
|Virginia
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|5
|.783
|Syracuse
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Louisville
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Duke
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Notre Dame
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|7
|.720
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|6
|.727
|Miami
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|7
|.682
|Georgia Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Wake Forest
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|NC State
|3
|8
|.273
|14
|10
|.583
|Clemson
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|10
|.565
|Boston College
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
|Pittsburgh
|1
|9
|.100
|12
|11
|.522
___
Notre Dame 88, Wake Forest 81
Syracuse 82, Clemson 81
NC State at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 9 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|6
|.760
|Lipscomb
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|11
|.577
|SC-Upstate
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|11
|.577
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|14
|.440
|North Florida
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|16
|.385
|Jacksonville
|3
|6
|.333
|15
|11
|.577
|Stetson
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|16
|.385
|NJIT
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|16
|.360
___
Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
NJIT at North Florida, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|3
|.875
|Baylor
|7
|3
|.700
|20
|3
|.870
|West Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|TCU
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Iowa St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|9
|.609
|Kansas St.
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|6
|.400
|15
|8
|.652
|Texas Tech
|4
|7
|.364
|16
|8
|.667
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Oklahoma
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|14
|.364
___
Texas 67, Iowa St. 65
TCU 62, Texas Tech 61
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|10
|2
|.833
|23
|2
|.920
|Xavier
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Butler
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|5
|.792
|Creighton
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|4
|.833
|Marquette
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|St. John’s
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|Seton Hall
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|8
|.636
|Providence
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Georgetown
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
___
Villanova 75, Georgetown 64
Butler 68, Marquette 65
DePaul at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|7
|.667
|E. Washington
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|North Dakota
|8
|3
|.727
|13
|8
|.619
|Idaho
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|10
|.545
|Montana St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Montana
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Portland St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Sacramento St.
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|14
|.333
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Idaho St.
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|17
|.227
|N. Arizona
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|S. Utah
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|20
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
E. Washington at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|UNC-Asheville
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|Liberty
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|10
|.600
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|High Point
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|Campbell
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Radford
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Longwood
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
|Presbyterian
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|18
|.217
___
High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Campbell, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wisconsin
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|Maryland
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|4
|.833
|Purdue
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Northwestern
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Iowa
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Michigan St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Indiana
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Michigan
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Penn St.
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|12
|.520
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|16
|7
|.696
|Ohio St.
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Nebraska
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|13
|.435
|Illinois
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Rutgers
|2
|9
|.182
|13
|11
|.542
___
Penn St. 70, Maryland 64
Illinois 68, Northwestern 61
Michigan 86, Michigan St. 57
Rutgers at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Irvine
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|12
|.520
|CS Northridge
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|z-Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|15
|.400
|UC Riverside
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|13
|.350
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Cal Poly
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|16
|.304
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|18
|.143
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.