NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 12:00 am 02/08/2017 12:00am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 11 0 1.000 21 5 .808
Stony Brook 9 2 .818 14 10 .583
UMBC 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
Albany (NY) 6 5 .545 15 11 .577
New Hampshire 5 5 .500 14 10 .583
z-Mass.-Lowell 4 7 .364 10 16 .385
Binghamton 3 8 .273 12 14 .462
Maine 2 9 .182 6 20 .231
Hartford 1 9 .100 6 19 .240

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 9 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 10 0 1.000 21 2 .913
SMU 10 1 .909 20 4 .833
Memphis 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
Houston 7 4 .636 16 7 .696
UCF 6 5 .545 15 8 .652
Tulsa 6 5 .545 12 11 .522
UConn 5 5 .500 10 12 .455
Temple 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
East Carolina 3 8 .273 11 13 .458
Tulane 1 10 .091 4 19 .174
South Florida 0 11 .000 6 16 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 66, Tulsa 44

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida at UConn, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

UCF at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SMU at Temple, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 9 2 .818 18 5 .783
VCU 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Rhode Island 8 3 .727 16 7 .696
Richmond 8 3 .727 14 9 .609
St. Bonaventure 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
La Salle 6 4 .600 12 9 .571
George Mason 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
Davidson 5 5 .500 12 9 .571
George Washington 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
Fordham 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Saint Louis 3 7 .300 8 15 .348
Saint Joseph’s 3 8 .273 10 13 .435
UMass 2 9 .182 12 12 .500
Duquesne 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island 70, UMass 62

Dayton 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

VCU at George Washington, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 9 2 .818 21 4 .840
Florida St. 8 3 .727 20 4 .833
Virginia 8 3 .727 18 5 .783
Syracuse 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
Louisville 7 4 .636 19 5 .792
Duke 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Notre Dame 7 5 .583 18 7 .720
Virginia Tech 5 5 .500 16 6 .727
Miami 5 5 .500 15 7 .682
Georgia Tech 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
Wake Forest 5 7 .417 14 10 .583
NC State 3 8 .273 14 10 .583
Clemson 3 8 .273 13 10 .565
Boston College 2 9 .182 9 15 .375
Pittsburgh 1 9 .100 12 11 .522

___

Tuesday’s Games

Notre Dame 88, Wake Forest 81

Syracuse 82, Clemson 81

Wednesday’s Games

NC State at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 8 1 .889 19 6 .760
Lipscomb 7 2 .778 15 11 .577
SC-Upstate 5 4 .556 15 11 .577
Kennesaw St. 5 4 .556 11 14 .440
North Florida 5 4 .556 10 16 .385
Jacksonville 3 6 .333 15 11 .577
Stetson 2 7 .222 10 16 .385
NJIT 1 8 .111 9 16 .360

___

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

NJIT at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 9 2 .818 21 3 .875
Baylor 7 3 .700 20 3 .870
West Virginia 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
TCU 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
Iowa St. 6 5 .545 14 9 .609
Kansas St. 5 6 .455 16 8 .667
Oklahoma St. 4 6 .400 15 8 .652
Texas Tech 4 7 .364 16 8 .667
Texas 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
Oklahoma 2 8 .200 8 14 .364

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 67, Iowa St. 65

TCU 62, Texas Tech 61

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 10 2 .833 23 2 .920
Xavier 7 3 .700 17 6 .739
Butler 8 4 .667 19 5 .792
Creighton 7 4 .636 20 4 .833
Marquette 6 6 .500 15 9 .625
St. John’s 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
Seton Hall 4 6 .400 14 8 .636
Providence 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
Georgetown 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
DePaul 1 9 .100 8 15 .348

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 75, Georgetown 64

Butler 68, Marquette 65

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 9 1 .900 14 7 .667
E. Washington 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
North Dakota 8 3 .727 13 8 .619
Idaho 7 4 .636 12 10 .545
Montana St. 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Montana 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Portland St. 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
Sacramento St. 4 6 .400 7 14 .333
z-N. Colorado 4 7 .364 8 14 .364
Idaho St. 3 7 .300 5 17 .227
N. Arizona 3 8 .273 6 18 .250
S. Utah 2 9 .182 4 20 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Washington at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 10 2 .833 18 5 .783
UNC-Asheville 10 2 .833 18 7 .720
Liberty 10 2 .833 15 10 .600
Gardner-Webb 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
High Point 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
Campbell 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
Radford 4 8 .333 9 15 .375
Charleston Southern 4 8 .333 8 15 .348
Longwood 3 9 .250 6 17 .261
Presbyterian 1 11 .083 5 18 .217

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Campbell, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wisconsin 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
Maryland 8 3 .727 20 4 .833
Purdue 8 3 .727 19 5 .792
Northwestern 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Iowa 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Michigan St. 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Indiana 5 6 .455 15 9 .625
Michigan 5 6 .455 15 9 .625
Penn St. 5 7 .417 13 12 .520
Minnesota 4 6 .400 16 7 .696
Ohio St. 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
Nebraska 4 7 .364 10 13 .435
Illinois 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Rutgers 2 9 .182 13 11 .542

___

Tuesday’s Games

Penn St. 70, Maryland 64

Illinois 68, Northwestern 61

Michigan 86, Michigan St. 57

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 6 2 .750 14 9 .609
UC Irvine 6 3 .667 13 12 .520
CS Northridge 6 4 .600 10 13 .435
z-Hawaii 5 4 .556 11 11 .500
Long Beach St. 5 4 .556 10 15 .400
UC Riverside 5 4 .556 7 13 .350
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Cal Poly 2 7 .222 7 16 .304
UC Santa Barbara 1 8 .111 3 18 .143

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NCAA Basketball