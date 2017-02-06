NCAA Basketball

4:21 pm, February 6, 2017
By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 12:01 am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 10 0 1.000 20 5 .800
Stony Brook 8 2 .800 13 10 .565
UMBC 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
New Hampshire 5 4 .556 14 9 .609
Albany (NY) 5 5 .500 14 11 .560
z-Mass.-Lowell 4 6 .400 10 15 .400
Binghamton 3 7 .300 12 13 .480
Hartford 1 8 .111 6 18 .250
Maine 1 9 .100 5 20 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Monday, Feb. 6

Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 10 0 1.000 21 2 .913
SMU 10 1 .909 20 4 .833
Memphis 7 4 .636 17 7 .708
Houston 7 4 .636 16 7 .696
Tulsa 6 4 .600 12 10 .545
UCF 6 5 .545 15 8 .652
UConn 5 5 .500 10 12 .455
Temple 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
East Carolina 3 8 .273 11 13 .458
Tulane 1 10 .091 4 19 .174
South Florida 0 11 .000 6 16 .273

___

Sunday’s Games

Temple 83, South Florida 74

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Tulsa at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

South Florida at UConn, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

UCF at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Dayton 8 2 .800 17 5 .773
Richmond 8 3 .727 14 9 .609
Rhode Island 7 3 .700 15 7 .682
St. Bonaventure 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
La Salle 6 4 .600 12 9 .571
George Mason 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
Davidson 5 5 .500 12 9 .571
George Washington 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
Fordham 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Saint Joseph’s 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
Saint Louis 3 7 .300 8 15 .348
UMass 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Duquesne 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Rhode Island at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Dayton, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

VCU at George Washington, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 9 2 .818 21 4 .840
Florida St. 8 3 .727 20 4 .833
Louisville 7 3 .700 19 4 .826
Virginia 7 3 .700 17 5 .773
Syracuse 7 4 .636 15 9 .625
Duke 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Notre Dame 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
Virginia Tech 5 5 .500 16 6 .727
Miami 5 5 .500 15 7 .682
Wake Forest 5 6 .455 14 9 .609
Georgia Tech 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
Clemson 3 7 .300 13 9 .591
NC State 3 8 .273 14 10 .583
Boston College 2 9 .182 9 15 .375
Pittsburgh 1 9 .100 12 11 .522

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. 109, Clemson 61

North Carolina 83, Notre Dame 76

Monday, Feb. 6

Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

NC State at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 8 1 .889 19 6 .760
Lipscomb 7 2 .778 15 11 .577
SC-Upstate 5 4 .556 15 11 .577
Kennesaw St. 5 4 .556 11 14 .440
North Florida 5 4 .556 10 16 .385
Jacksonville 3 6 .333 15 11 .577
Stetson 2 7 .222 10 16 .385
NJIT 1 8 .111 9 16 .360

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 8 2 .800 20 3 .870
Baylor 7 3 .700 20 3 .870
West Virginia 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Iowa St. 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
TCU 5 5 .500 16 7 .696
Kansas St. 5 5 .500 16 7 .696
Texas Tech 4 6 .400 16 7 .696
Oklahoma St. 4 6 .400 15 8 .652
Texas 3 7 .300 9 14 .391
Oklahoma 2 8 .200 8 14 .364

___

Monday, Feb. 6

Kansas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Iowa St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 9 2 .818 22 2 .917
Xavier 7 3 .700 17 6 .739
Creighton 7 4 .636 20 4 .833
Butler 7 4 .636 18 5 .783
Marquette 6 5 .545 15 8 .652
St. John’s 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
Seton Hall 4 6 .400 14 8 .636
Providence 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
Georgetown 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
DePaul 1 9 .100 8 15 .348

___

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Georgetown at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Butler at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

DePaul at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 9 1 .900 14 7 .667
E. Washington 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
North Dakota 8 3 .727 13 8 .619
Idaho 7 4 .636 12 10 .545
Montana St. 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Montana 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Portland St. 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
Sacramento St. 4 6 .400 7 14 .333
z-N. Colorado 4 7 .364 8 14 .364
Idaho St. 3 7 .300 5 17 .227
N. Arizona 3 8 .273 6 18 .250
S. Utah 2 9 .182 4 20 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 10 2 .833 18 5 .783
UNC-Asheville 10 2 .833 18 7 .720
Liberty 10 2 .833 15 10 .600
Gardner-Webb 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
High Point 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
Campbell 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
Radford 4 8 .333 9 15 .375
Charleston Southern 4 8 .333 8 15 .348
Longwood 3 9 .250 6 17 .261
Presbyterian 1 11 .083 5 18 .217

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wisconsin 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
Maryland 8 2 .800 20 3 .870
Purdue 8 3 .727 19 5 .792
Northwestern 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Michigan St. 6 4 .600 14 9 .609
Iowa 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Indiana 5 6 .455 15 9 .625
Minnesota 4 6 .400 16 7 .696
Michigan 4 6 .400 14 9 .609
Ohio St. 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
Penn St. 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
Nebraska 4 7 .364 10 13 .435
Illinois 3 8 .273 13 11 .542
Rutgers 2 9 .182 13 11 .542

___

Sunday’s Games

Wisconsin 65, Indiana 60

Iowa 81, Nebraska 70

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Maryland at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Rutgers at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 6 2 .750 14 9 .609
UC Irvine 6 3 .667 13 12 .520
CS Northridge 6 4 .600 10 13 .435
z-Hawaii 5 4 .556 11 11 .500
Long Beach St. 5 4 .556 10 15 .400
UC Riverside 5 4 .556 7 13 .350
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Cal Poly 2 7 .222 7 16 .304
UC Santa Barbara 1 8 .111 3 18 .143

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

