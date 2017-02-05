NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|10
|0
|1.000
|20
|5
|.800
|Stony Brook
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|10
|.565
|UMBC
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|New Hampshire
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|9
|.609
|Albany (NY)
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|15
|.400
|Binghamton
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|13
|.480
|Hartford
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|18
|.250
|Maine
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|20
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UMBC 83, Maine 71
Mass.-Lowell 60, Binghamton 59
Stony Brook 72, Albany (NY) 65
Vermont 79, Hartford 66
Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|2
|.913
|SMU
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|4
|.833
|Memphis
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|7
|.708
|Houston
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|7
|.696
|Tulsa
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|10
|.545
|UCF
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|8
|.652
|UConn
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|Temple
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|11
|.522
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Tulane
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|19
|.174
|South Florida
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
East Carolina 74, Tulane 65
Cincinnati 82, UConn 68
UCF 72, Memphis 57
SMU 76, Tulsa 53
South Florida at Temple, 1 p.m.
Tulsa at Memphis, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Dayton
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|Richmond
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|9
|.609
|Rhode Island
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|7
|.682
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|La Salle
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|George Mason
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Davidson
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|George Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Fordham
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|Saint Louis
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|UMass
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Duquesne
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Dayton 90, Duquesne 53
Richmond 84, George Washington 75
VCU 83, St. Bonaventure 77, OT
Fordham 86, Saint Joseph’s 83, 2OT
George Mason 95, La Salle 75
Saint Louis 78, NC A&T 59
Rhode Island at UMass, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Dayton, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|4
|.833
|Louisville
|7
|3
|.700
|19
|4
|.826
|Florida St.
|7
|3
|.700
|19
|4
|.826
|Virginia
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|Syracuse
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Duke
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Notre Dame
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|6
|.727
|Miami
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|7
|.682
|Wake Forest
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|9
|.609
|Georgia Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Clemson
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|8
|.619
|NC State
|3
|8
|.273
|14
|10
|.583
|Boston College
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
|Pittsburgh
|1
|9
|.100
|12
|11
|.522
___
Syracuse 66, Virginia 62
Duke 72, Pittsburgh 64
Miami 84, NC State 79
Wake Forest 81, Georgia Tech 69
Louisville 90, Boston College 67
Clemson at Florida St., 12:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Clemson, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|6
|.760
|Lipscomb
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|11
|.577
|SC-Upstate
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|11
|.577
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|14
|.440
|North Florida
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|16
|.385
|Jacksonville
|3
|6
|.333
|15
|11
|.577
|Stetson
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|16
|.385
|NJIT
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|16
|.360
___
Kennesaw St. 84, SC-Upstate 79
Lipscomb 87, NJIT 63
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Jacksonville 57
North Florida 96, Stetson 64
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|3
|.870
|Baylor
|7
|3
|.700
|20
|3
|.870
|West Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Iowa St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|TCU
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Kansas St.
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Texas Tech
|4
|6
|.400
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|6
|.400
|15
|8
|.652
|Texas
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|Oklahoma
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|14
|.364
___
TCU 78, Texas 63
Iowa St. 92, Kansas 89, OT
Kansas St. 56, Baylor 54
Oklahoma St. 82, West Virginia 75
Texas Tech 77, Oklahoma 69
Kansas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas, 9 p.m.
Texas Tech at TCU, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|9
|2
|.818
|22
|2
|.917
|Xavier
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Creighton
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|4
|.833
|Butler
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|5
|.783
|Marquette
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|8
|.652
|St. John’s
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|Seton Hall
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|8
|.636
|Providence
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Georgetown
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
___
Seton Hall 68, Georgetown 66, OT
Marquette 92, DePaul 79
Xavier 82, Creighton 80
Villanova 92, St. John’s 79
Georgetown at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Butler at Marquette, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|7
|.667
|E. Washington
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|North Dakota
|8
|3
|.727
|13
|8
|.619
|Idaho
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|10
|.545
|Montana St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Montana
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Portland St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Sacramento St.
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|14
|.333
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Idaho St.
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|17
|.227
|N. Arizona
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|S. Utah
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|20
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
North Dakota 87, N. Colorado 77, OT
E. Washington 130, Portland St. 124, 3OT
Weber St. 86, N. Arizona 80
Montana 90, Montana St. 84
Idaho St. 94, S. Utah 68
Idaho 81, Sacramento St. 67
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|UNC-Asheville
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|Liberty
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|10
|.600
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|High Point
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|Campbell
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Radford
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Longwood
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
|Presbyterian
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|18
|.217
___
Gardner-Webb 90, Longwood 64
Winthrop 76, Campbell 62
Charleston Southern 71, Presbyterian 65, OT
Liberty 57, Radford 54
UNC-Asheville 74, High Point 71
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wisconsin
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Maryland
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|3
|.870
|Purdue
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Northwestern
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Michigan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Indiana
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Iowa
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|16
|7
|.696
|Michigan
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|Nebraska
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|Ohio St.
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Penn St.
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|Illinois
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Rutgers
|2
|9
|.182
|13
|11
|.542
___
Purdue 73, Maryland 72
Rutgers 70, Penn St. 68
Minnesota 68, Illinois 59
Ohio St. 70, Michigan 66
Indiana at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Penn St., 6 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Irvine
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|12
|.520
|CS Northridge
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|z-Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|15
|.400
|UC Riverside
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|13
|.350
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Cal Poly
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|16
|.304
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|18
|.143
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Davis 67, UC Santa Barbara 64
UC Riverside 67, Cal Poly 56
Hawaii 76, CS Northridge 72
Long Beach St. 72, UC Irvine 63