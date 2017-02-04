12:41 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a notice to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that suspended President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 12:00 am 02/04/2017 12:00am
Share
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 9 0 1.000 19 5 .792
Stony Brook 7 2 .778 12 10 .545
UMBC 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
New Hampshire 5 4 .556 14 9 .609
Albany (NY) 5 4 .556 14 10 .583
Binghamton 3 6 .333 12 12 .500
z-Mass.-Lowell 3 6 .333 9 15 .375
Hartford 1 7 .125 6 17 .261
Maine 1 8 .111 5 19 .208

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 9 0 1.000 20 2 .909
SMU 9 1 .900 19 4 .826
Memphis 7 3 .700 17 6 .739
Tulsa 6 3 .667 12 9 .571
Houston 7 4 .636 16 7 .696
UConn 5 4 .556 10 11 .476
UCF 5 5 .500 14 8 .636
Temple 3 7 .300 12 11 .522
East Carolina 2 8 .200 10 13 .435
Tulane 1 9 .100 4 18 .182
South Florida 0 10 .000 6 15 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

UConn at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Memphis at UCF, 5 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at Temple, 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Dayton 7 2 .778 16 5 .762
Rhode Island 7 3 .700 15 7 .682
Richmond 7 3 .700 13 9 .591
St. Bonaventure 6 3 .667 14 7 .667
La Salle 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Davidson 5 5 .500 12 9 .571
George Mason 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
George Washington 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
Saint Joseph’s 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
Fordham 3 6 .333 9 13 .409
Saint Louis 3 7 .300 7 15 .318
UMass 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Duquesne 2 8 .200 9 14 .391

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 70, Davidson 59

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.

George Washington at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

La Salle at George Mason, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 8 2 .800 20 4 .833
Virginia 7 2 .778 17 4 .810
Florida St. 7 3 .700 19 4 .826
Louisville 6 3 .667 18 4 .818
Notre Dame 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Syracuse 6 4 .600 14 9 .609
Duke 5 4 .556 17 5 .773
Virginia Tech 5 5 .500 16 6 .727
Georgia Tech 5 5 .500 13 9 .591
Miami 4 5 .444 14 7 .667
Wake Forest 4 6 .400 13 9 .591
Clemson 3 6 .333 13 8 .619
NC State 3 7 .300 14 9 .609
Boston College 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
Pittsburgh 1 8 .111 12 10 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Duke, 1 p.m.

Miami at NC State, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Clemson at Florida St., 12:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 7 1 .875 18 6 .750
Lipscomb 6 2 .750 14 11 .560
SC-Upstate 5 3 .625 15 10 .600
Kennesaw St. 4 4 .500 10 14 .417
North Florida 4 4 .500 9 16 .360
Jacksonville 3 5 .375 15 10 .600
Stetson 2 6 .250 10 15 .400
NJIT 1 7 .125 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

NJIT at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 8 1 .889 20 2 .909
Baylor 7 2 .778 20 2 .909
West Virginia 6 3 .667 18 4 .818
Iowa St. 5 4 .556 13 8 .619
TCU 4 5 .444 15 7 .682
Kansas St. 4 5 .444 15 7 .682
Texas Tech 3 6 .333 15 7 .682
Oklahoma St. 3 6 .333 14 8 .636
Texas 3 6 .333 9 13 .409
Oklahoma 2 7 .222 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at TCU, 1 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Kansas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 8 2 .800 21 2 .913
Creighton 7 3 .700 20 3 .870
Xavier 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Butler 7 4 .636 18 5 .783
Marquette 5 5 .500 14 8 .636
St. John’s 5 6 .455 11 13 .458
Georgetown 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Providence 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
Seton Hall 3 6 .333 13 8 .619
DePaul 1 8 .111 8 14 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.

St. John’s at Villanova, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 8 1 .889 13 7 .650
E. Washington 7 3 .700 15 8 .652
North Dakota 7 3 .700 12 8 .600
Idaho 6 4 .600 11 10 .524
Montana St. 6 4 .600 11 12 .478
Montana 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Portland St. 4 5 .444 11 9 .550
Sacramento St. 4 5 .444 7 13 .350
z-N. Colorado 4 6 .400 8 13 .381
N. Arizona 3 7 .300 6 17 .261
Idaho St. 2 7 .222 4 17 .190
S. Utah 2 8 .200 4 19 .174

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 9 2 .818 17 5 .773
UNC-Asheville 9 2 .818 17 7 .708
Liberty 9 2 .818 14 10 .583
High Point 7 4 .636 13 10 .565
Gardner-Webb 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Campbell 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
Radford 4 7 .364 9 14 .391
Charleston Southern 3 8 .273 7 15 .318
Longwood 3 8 .273 6 16 .273
Presbyterian 1 10 .091 5 17 .227

___

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 12 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 8 1 .889 20 2 .909
Wisconsin 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
Purdue 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Northwestern 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Michigan St. 6 4 .600 14 9 .609
Indiana 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
Iowa 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
Michigan 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Penn St. 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
Nebraska 4 6 .400 10 12 .455
Minnesota 3 6 .333 15 7 .682
Ohio St. 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
Illinois 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
Rutgers 1 9 .100 12 11 .522

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Maryland, 12 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn St., 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 6 2 .750 13 11 .542
UC Davis 5 2 .714 13 9 .591
CS Northridge 6 3 .667 10 12 .455
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
z-Hawaii 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Long Beach St. 4 4 .500 9 15 .375
UC Riverside 4 4 .500 6 13 .316
Cal Poly 2 6 .250 7 15 .318
UC Santa Barbara 1 7 .125 3 17 .150

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 11 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » NCAA Basketball
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball