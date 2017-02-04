NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|9
|0
|1.000
|19
|5
|.792
|Stony Brook
|7
|2
|.778
|12
|10
|.545
|UMBC
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|New Hampshire
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|9
|.609
|Albany (NY)
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|10
|.583
|Binghamton
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Hartford
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|17
|.261
|Maine
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|19
|.208
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|SMU
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|4
|.826
|Memphis
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Tulsa
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Houston
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|7
|.696
|UConn
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|UCF
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|8
|.636
|Temple
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|11
|.522
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|13
|.435
|Tulane
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|18
|.182
|South Florida
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
Tulane at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
UConn at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Memphis at UCF, 5 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Temple, 1 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Dayton
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|Rhode Island
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|7
|.682
|Richmond
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|9
|.591
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|La Salle
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Davidson
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|George Mason
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|George Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Fordham
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Saint Louis
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|UMass
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Duquesne
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
___
Rhode Island 70, Davidson 59
Duquesne at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.
George Washington at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.
VCU at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
La Salle at George Mason, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|4
|.833
|Virginia
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|4
|.810
|Florida St.
|7
|3
|.700
|19
|4
|.826
|Louisville
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|Notre Dame
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Syracuse
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Duke
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|6
|.727
|Georgia Tech
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Miami
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|7
|.667
|Wake Forest
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Clemson
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|8
|.619
|NC State
|3
|7
|.300
|14
|9
|.609
|Boston College
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|Pittsburgh
|1
|8
|.111
|12
|10
|.545
___
Virginia at Syracuse, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Duke, 1 p.m.
Miami at NC State, 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, 3 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 12:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|6
|.750
|Lipscomb
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|11
|.560
|SC-Upstate
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|10
|.600
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|North Florida
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|10
|.600
|Stetson
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|15
|.400
|NJIT
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|15
|.375
___
SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
NJIT at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Stetson at North Florida, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|2
|.909
|Baylor
|7
|2
|.778
|20
|2
|.909
|West Virginia
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|8
|.619
|TCU
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|7
|.682
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|7
|.682
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|.333
|15
|7
|.682
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|6
|.333
|14
|8
|.636
|Texas
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Oklahoma
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|13
|.381
___
Texas at TCU, 1 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|8
|2
|.800
|21
|2
|.913
|Creighton
|7
|3
|.700
|20
|3
|.870
|Xavier
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Butler
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|5
|.783
|Marquette
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|8
|.636
|St. John’s
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|Georgetown
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Providence
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Seton Hall
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|8
|.619
|DePaul
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
___
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Marquette at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.
St. John’s at Villanova, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|7
|.650
|E. Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|North Dakota
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|8
|.600
|Idaho
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|10
|.524
|Montana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|12
|.478
|Montana
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Portland St.
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Sacramento St.
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|13
|.350
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|N. Arizona
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|17
|.261
|Idaho St.
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|17
|.190
|S. Utah
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|19
|.174
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
N. Colorado at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|5
|.773
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|7
|.708
|Liberty
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|10
|.583
|High Point
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|10
|.565
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Campbell
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Radford
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|14
|.391
|Charleston Southern
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|Longwood
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|16
|.273
|Presbyterian
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|17
|.227
___
Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 12 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|2
|.909
|Wisconsin
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Purdue
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Northwestern
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Michigan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Indiana
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Iowa
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Michigan
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Penn St.
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Nebraska
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|15
|7
|.682
|Ohio St.
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|Rutgers
|1
|9
|.100
|12
|11
|.522
___
Purdue at Maryland, 12 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn St., 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|11
|.542
|UC Davis
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|9
|.591
|CS Northridge
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|12
|.455
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|z-Hawaii
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Long Beach St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|15
|.375
|UC Riverside
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|17
|.150
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 11 p.m.