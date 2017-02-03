NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|9
|0
|1.000
|19
|5
|.792
|Stony Brook
|7
|2
|.778
|12
|10
|.545
|UMBC
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|New Hampshire
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|9
|.609
|Albany (NY)
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|10
|.583
|Binghamton
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Hartford
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|17
|.261
|Maine
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|19
|.208
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|SMU
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|4
|.826
|Memphis
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Tulsa
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Houston
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|7
|.696
|UConn
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|UCF
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|8
|.636
|Temple
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|11
|.522
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|13
|.435
|Tulane
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|18
|.182
|South Florida
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
Memphis 85, South Florida 75
Tulane at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
UConn at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Memphis at UCF, 5 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Temple, 1 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Dayton
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|Richmond
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|9
|.591
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Rhode Island
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|La Salle
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Davidson
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|George Mason
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|George Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Fordham
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Saint Louis
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|UMass
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Duquesne
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
___
Rhode Island at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.
George Washington at Richmond, 2:30 p.m.
VCU at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
La Salle at George Mason, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|4
|.833
|Virginia
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|4
|.810
|Florida St.
|7
|3
|.700
|19
|4
|.826
|Louisville
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|Notre Dame
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Syracuse
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Duke
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|6
|.727
|Georgia Tech
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Miami
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|7
|.667
|Wake Forest
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Clemson
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|8
|.619
|NC State
|3
|7
|.300
|14
|9
|.609
|Boston College
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|Pittsburgh
|1
|8
|.111
|12
|10
|.545
___
Virginia at Syracuse, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Duke, 1 p.m.
Miami at NC State, 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 12:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|6
|.750
|Lipscomb
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|11
|.560
|SC-Upstate
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|10
|.600
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|North Florida
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|10
|.600
|Stetson
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|15
|.400
|NJIT
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|15
|.375
___
SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
NJIT at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Stetson at North Florida, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|2
|.909
|Baylor
|7
|2
|.778
|20
|2
|.909
|West Virginia
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|8
|.619
|TCU
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|7
|.682
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|7
|.682
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|.333
|15
|7
|.682
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|6
|.333
|14
|8
|.636
|Texas
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Oklahoma
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|13
|.381
___
Texas at TCU, 1 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|8
|2
|.800
|21
|2
|.913
|Creighton
|7
|3
|.700
|20
|3
|.870
|Xavier
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Butler
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|5
|.783
|Marquette
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|8
|.636
|St. John’s
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|Georgetown
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Providence
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Seton Hall
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|8
|.619
|DePaul
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
___
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Marquette at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.
St. John’s at Villanova, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|7
|.650
|E. Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|North Dakota
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|8
|.600
|Montana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|12
|.478
|Idaho
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|10
|.500
|Montana
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Sacramento St.
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|13
|.350
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|N. Arizona
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|17
|.261
|Idaho St.
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|17
|.190
|S. Utah
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|19
|.174
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Weber St. 90, S. Utah 74
E. Washington 77, Sacramento St. 72
Idaho St. 91, N. Arizona 90, OT
Portland St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|5
|.773
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|7
|.708
|Liberty
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|10
|.583
|High Point
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|10
|.565
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Campbell
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Radford
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|14
|.391
|Charleston Southern
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|Longwood
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|16
|.273
|Presbyterian
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|17
|.227
___
Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 12 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|2
|.909
|Wisconsin
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Purdue
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Northwestern
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Michigan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Indiana
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Iowa
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Michigan
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Penn St.
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Nebraska
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|15
|7
|.682
|Ohio St.
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|Rutgers
|1
|9
|.100
|12
|11
|.522
___
Michigan St. 72, Nebraska 61
Purdue at Maryland, 12 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn St., 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|8
|.619
|UC Irvine
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|11
|.542
|CS Northridge
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|12
|.455
|UC Riverside
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|12
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Long Beach St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|15
|.375
|z-Hawaii
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|15
|.286
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|17
|.150
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Cal St.-Fullerton 79, UC Santa Barbara 53
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 11 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.
UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 11 p.m.