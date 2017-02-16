3:24 pm, February 16, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Trump administration says it will revise travel ban order, doesn't want appeals court review.

NC State: Gottfried won’t return as men’s basketball coach

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 3:14 pm 02/16/2017 03:14pm
North Carolina State coach Mark Gottfried directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. North Carolina won 97-73. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State says men’s basketball coach Mark Gottfried won’t return for a seventh season but will coach the remainder of this season.

The school announced the decision Thursday, less than a day after the Wolfpack fell by 24 points to 10th-ranked rival North Carolina in the team’s sixth straight loss as a once-promising season continues to unravel. N.C. State hosts No. 25 Notre Dame on Saturday.

“Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program,” athletic director Debbie Yow said in a statement. “While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season’s end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward.

“Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season.”

Gottfried had a 122-82 record with the Wolfpack, including NCAA Tournament trips in his first four years that included two Sweet 16 appearances.

But N.C. State has slid to 30-30 over the past two seasons — including 8-24 in Atlantic Coast Conference play — and struggled to maintain continuity amid transfers, players leaving early to pursue professional playing careers, and staff turnover.

Gottfried had declined to talk about his future after Wednesday’s 97-73 loss to the Tar Heels.

“It has been a privilege to serve as head coach of N.C. State, and I’m proud of what we have accomplished during my time here,” Gottfried said in a statement Thursday. “N.C. State is a special place and I appreciate the opportunity to finish the remainder of the season.”

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

