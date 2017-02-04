4:44 pm, February 5, 2017
NC Central beats Morgan St for 1st place in MEAC

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 6:41 pm 02/04/2017 06:41pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Benton and Patrick Cole each scored 17 points and North Carolina Central claimed sole possession of first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with a 68-62 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

The Eagles (16-6, 7-1) have a one-half game lead over the Bears (10-12, 7-2).

Cole added seven rebounds and seven assists. Del’Vin Dickerson finished with 11 points and seven boards for the Eagles, who made just a hair under half their field goals (24 of 50) and hit 14 of 18 at the free-throw line.

Tiwian Kendley scored 14 points to lead Morgan State, which saw its three-game win streak halted.

NC Central led by as many as 17 midway through the second half, but the Bears’ Martez Cameron cut it to 59-54 on a free throw with 2:32 left. Cole responded with two at the line on the next possession to push it back to a three possession game.

