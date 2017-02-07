10:54 am, February 8, 2017
NC A&T snaps 22-game skid beating NAIA-DII Allen U 86-78

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 9:55 pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hunt scored 31 points on 9-for-12 shooting and North Carolina A&T ended its 22-game losing streak beating NAIA Division II-member Allen University 86-78 on Tuesday night.

North Carolina A&T (2-22) led 44-38 at halftime and extended its lead to 59-46 on a 3-pointer from Hunt, who finished 6 for 8 behind the 3-point arc. But the Yellow Jackets from Columbia, South Carolina went on an 8-0 run reducing their deficit to five on Brandon Moore’s layup.

Moore hit another layup and Demetrius Richardson made 1 of 2 free throws with 9:48 left and Allen (10-15) trailed 62-57 but couldn’t get closer. Later, Raymond Pratt made a pair of free throws with 5:13 left and the Aggies led 74-62.

James Whitaker scored 17 points and Pratt finished with 12 points for North Carolina A&T, which hadn’t won since its opener on Nov. 11 against Division III-member Greensboro College.

Arvel Atwater led Allen with 17 points, Moore scored 16, Robinson finished with 11.

