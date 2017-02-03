Correction: Navy-Boston U story

BOSTON (AP) — In a story Feb. 3 about the Navy-Boston University basketball game, The Associated Press reported erroneously player Tom Lacey’s last name, the school he plays for and the halftime score. Lacey’s last name is spelled Lacey, not Lacy; he plays for Navy, not Army; and Navy led Boston University 37-34 at halftime, the teams were not tied.

Navy wins eighth straight, beats BU 70-61

BOSTON (AP) — Bryce Dulin had 19 points Thursday night and Navy led the entire second half on its way to an eighth straight win, 70-61 over Boston University.

The Midshipmen (13-10, 8-3 Patriot League) had a 13-3 run early in the second half to pull away to a 50-39 lead. The Terriers (12-11, 7-4), four times, closed the deficit down to six with the latest coming at 65-59 with 1:18 left.

Tom Lacey’s tip-in made it 67-59 and Dulin added 3 of 4 free throws in the final 40 seconds for Navy.

Shawn Anderson and George Kiernan added 13 points apiece and Lacey had 12 points and eight rebounds. Eric Fanning had 21 points for the Terriers.

BU had a brief lead in the early part of the first half and pushed in front again late in the period before Lacey’s free throws tied it and a 3-pointer from Kiernan gave Navy a 37-34 halftime lead.

