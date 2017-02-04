4:47 pm, February 5, 2017
N. Iowa pulls away from Indiana St. in 65-60 win

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 4:45 pm 02/04/2017 04:45pm
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Koch scored 14 points and Jeremy Morgan added 12 points to lead Northern Iowa past Indiana State 65-60 on Saturday for its sixth win in its last seven games.

Emondre Rickman’s layup off an offensive rebound for Indiana State tied the score at 57 with 1:25 to play before the Panthers used an 8-3 run to end the game.

Juwan McCloud made a layup and Klint Carlson followed with a layup to put the Panthers up four with 20 seconds to go. Brenton Scott made a 3 with five seconds to before Morgan sank all four of his free throws in the last 13 seconds. He finished 7-for-8 shooting from the stripe.

Northern Iowa (11-12, 6-6 Missouri Valley) led 27-26 at intermission. Carlson and Jordan Ashton each scored 11 points and McCloud had 10.

Scott led Indiana State (8-16, 2-10) with 16 points before fouling out. Rickman scored 12 points and Everett Clemons collected 12 rebounds.

