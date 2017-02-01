5:22 am, February 3, 2017
Myles scores 29 to lead Stetson past Bethune-Cookman, 76-67

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 10:14 pm 02/01/2017 10:14pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Divine Myles had a career-high 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Stetson beat Bethune-Cookman 76-67 on Wednesday night.

Myles made 12 of 20 shots and played all 40 minutes for Stetson (10-15). Derrick Newton scored 16 and Leo Goodman added 13 points with seven rebounds.

Bethune-Cookman (4-17) scored seven points in the first minute of the second half to open a 49-36 lead, but Myles scored the first six during a 10-2 run that pulled the Hatters within five fewer than four minutes later. A pair of free throws by Newton — during a 13-1 spurt to close the game — gave Stetson its first lead since midway through the first half. The Wildcats missed their final nine shots.

Brandon Tabb hit 7 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 24 points for Bethune-Cookman. Jeffrey Altidort added 10 points and Diamante Lewis seven with eight points and nine rebounds.

