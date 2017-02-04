MVSU gets late bucket to edge Alabama A&M 68-66

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Marcus Romain scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Ta’Jay Henry sank the winning bucket just ahead of the buzzer to lift Mississippi Valley State to a 68-66 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Leading by five at the break, MVSU (4-19, 4-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) had to scramble as Alabama A&M chipped away in the second half, tying the game at 66 on a 3-point play from De’Ederick Petty with 17 seconds left. The Bulldogs then got the ball to Henry, who hit the game winner with just under a second remaining.

Henry finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaac Williams added 13 points for the Delta Devils, who hit 46 percent of their 59 shots from the field.

Alabama A&M (1-20, 1-9) got 14 points and 11 rebounds from Mohamed Sherif, his first double-double. Petty finished with 13 points in the Bulldogs’ seventh-straight loss.