Morris, Thomas lead Iowa St past Texas Tech, 82-80 in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Behind 23 points from Monte Morris and 20 from Matt Thomas, Iowa State picked up an 82-80 overtime win against Texas Tech on Monday night.

Naz Mitrou-Long added 16 points for Iowa State (18-9, 10-5 Big 12), which was held without a field goal for the final four-plus minutes of overtime.

Texas Tech (17-11, 5-10) was led by 17 points from Niem Stevenson and 16 points apiece from Justin Gray and Zach Smith.

Donovan Jackson hit two free throws to give Iowa State the lead, 79-78, for good with 1:55 left in overtime. Matt Thomas made two more foul shots and Morris added a third to make it 82-78 with 17 seconds to go. Keenan Evans made a layup seven seconds later to pull Texas Tech within two and the Red Raiders fouled Nick Weiler-Babb, who missed both free throws, with 6.7 second remaining. Smith rebounded the second miss but Texas Tech didn’t get off a shot; Devon Thomas hit a 3 , but it came just after the buzzer.

At the end of regulation, the Cyclones were called for an over-and-back while bringing the ball upcourt with the game tied 73-73, which gave the Red Raiders the ball with 1.3 seconds left. On the ensuing inbounds pass, Gray fired a turn-around jumper that hit the rim.

The Cyclones took a 59-51 lead midway through the second half during a stretch when they made six straight shots and the Red Raiders were in the midst of a nearly three-minute long dry spell.

Morris, who entered the game first nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (6.0), drained a 3 in the closing seconds of the first half to tie the game, 39-39.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones have pushed themselves into a tie for second-place in the Big 12 entering Monday.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are in a stretch of exceedingly close Big 12 games. It lost in double overtime to West Virginia Saturday and upset then-ranked No. 4 Baylor 84-78 on Feb. 13.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Baylor, which the Cyclones entered Monday tied for second place in the Big 12 with, Saturday.

Texas Tech, which has not won consecutive games in league play this season, visits Oklahoma State Saturday.