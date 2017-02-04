4:42 pm, February 5, 2017
Morgan lifts Delaware St., tops Bethune-Cookman, 88-82 in OT

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:20 pm 02/04/2017 07:20pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Devin Morgan drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to kick start Delaware State in overtime, then tacked on two free throws in the final minute to cap the Hornets’ 88-82 overtime win at Bethune-Cookman Saturday.

Morgan collected a steal with under a minute left in regulation and Kavon Waller capped the possession with a dunk to tie the game at 71-71 and force overtime.

DeVaughn Mallory scored 20 points to lead Delaware State (7-18. 4-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which now has won back-to-back games after snapping its six-game losing skid with a win over North Carolina A&T. DeAndre Haywood added 17 points, six assists and four steals.

Quinton Forrest hit 12 of 19 shots from the field and finished with 28 points. Brandon Tabb got to the basket for a layup to give the Wildcats (4-18, 1-7) the lead to start overtime and finished with 21 points. Jeffrey Altidort added 15 points.

