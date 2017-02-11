9:16 pm, February 11, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Morehead State notches season-best…

Morehead State notches season-best fourth straight win

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 9:05 pm 02/11/2017 09:05pm
Share

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Xavier Moon had 16 points and nine rebounds, DeJuan Marrero scored 14 points and Morehead State defeated Eastern Kentucky 67-62 on Saturday night.

Miguel Dicent added 10 points and six assists for the Eagles (13-12, 9-3 Ohio Valley), who won a season-best fourth straight game with their seventh victory in eight contests. Morehead State outrebounded EKU 46-27 with 16 on the offensive glass leading to a 12-2 advantage on second-chance points.

Asante Gist scored 20 points, Nick Mayo 17 and Dillon Avare 11 for the Colonels (10-17, 3-9), who lost their third straight.

Moon scored 12 points in the first half when the Eagles took a 35-27 lead.

The Colonels got within two of the Eagles, the final time with 1:20 to go on a Mayo basket, but Moon added two free throws and Lamontray Harris one while the Colonels missed their final three shots.

Morehead State swept the season series, winning 80-54 on Jan. 21.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Morehead State notches season-best…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball